Church News

BETHLEHEM WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH in Dumas will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. James Spinks of Brooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello. Bethlehem's pastor, Timothy Jones, and the congregation invite the community to attend.

NEW JERUSALEM BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 S. Texas St., will host the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project's Soul Shop™ for Black Churches. This workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Participants will learn how to talk about suicide from a faith perspective, according to a news release. The cost is $35 per faith leader, which includes take home materials. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For details and to register, send an email to Kymara Seals at dsoutreach@gmail.com.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 8-10 a.m. The public is invited to participate, according to a news release.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Moscow.

NEW JERUSALEM BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 S. Texas St., will have fall revival with the following speakers at 7 p.m. on these dates: Tuesday, the Rev. Earl Graham, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in North Little Rock; Wednesday, the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church in Pine Bluff; and Thursday, the Rev. Frank J. Harris Jr., pastor of Second Canaan Baptist Church in Detroit, Mich. Everyone is invited to attend these services. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is the pastor of New Jerusalem.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Nov. 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider.

ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 32 School St., will host the annual Taste of Fall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Sponsored by the St. Luke United Women in Faith, the event will include frozen main dishes, desserts, jams, and jellies. Local vendor tables will also be available. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to a news release.

EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Gulley and Neshia K. Gulley, at 3 p.m. Nov. 12. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Robert Willis, pastor of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Preaching with the Power to help Transform Society,"1 Peter 5: 2-3. The community is invited to attend.

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Dee Clay is the coordinator. Pastors and youth leaders are asked to participate.

FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH (formerly Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church), 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. The annual holiday crafts show will include baked goods, frozen casseroles, soup, hand-made items such as Christmas centerpieces, and wreaths for sale, according to a news release. The bazaar has been held the Saturday before Thanksgiving for more than 30 years at the church.

