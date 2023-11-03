Coaches aside, lots at stake for Hornets, Wampus Cats

On the surface, the stakes are big enough with an undefeated Conway hosting one-loss Bryant for the 7A-Central Conference title tonight.

When factoring in who will be on the sidelines -- and which sideline that will be on -- it has the makings of a classic.

Conway (9-0, 6-0 7A-Central) is led by Buck James, the six-time state champion coach, who led Bryant to the past five Class 7A titles.

For Bryant (8-1, 6-0), it's Quad Sanders, who led the Hornets' defense each of the past five seasons and is in his first season.

The Hornets' coaching staff remains almost entirely intact from last season's 7A championship team, minus James.

James informed Bryant of his resignation on May 30 and was announced as Conway's new coach a day later.

Sanders had earlier left Bryant to take over at Jonesboro, but was convinced to return in order to replace James.

This season, both squads have cruised through conference play. Conway has averaged 49.2 points per game, holding opposing teams to 7.3. Bryant hasn't been far behind in either category, scoring 46.8 points per game and limiting its opponents to 16.3 ppg.

While James' 62-game win streak against in-state teams remains intact from his time at Bryant, the Hornets fell to Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 8, snapping a 53-game in-state winning streak.

The Hornets have gone on a tear since that game, playing their way back into a conference title matchup with the Wampus Cats. Bryant has won every game since that one-point loss by 18 points or more.

Bryant and Conway played twice last season, in the final week of the regular season and the Class 7A semifinals. In both meetings, James and the Hornets handily defeated the Wampus Cats. In the first meeting, Bryant won 34-16. In the state semifinals, the Hornets won 42-21.

Bryant has won the past 10 meetings with Conway. James was the Hornets' coach for nine of those.

Tonight's matchup features some of the state's top players at the quarterback and wide receiver positions.

Conway's Donovyn Omolo has thrown for 2,314 yards and 29 touchdowns through nine games, while Bryant's Jordan Walker has passed for 1,768 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Conway's Cris O'Neal has caught 62 passes for 1,107 yards and 15 touchdowns in breakout senior season. Bryant's Mytorian Singleton has 27 receptions in 6 games this season for 644 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The winner will clinch the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the state playoffs, including a first-round bye. The loser will take the No. 2 seed, which also comes with a first-round bye, and host until the semifinals, where it could potentially travel to face Fayetteville, the No. 1 seed from the 7A-West.