Election reminders

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election.

Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

People may pick up absentee ballots at the county clerk's office until Nov. 7. That's the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

Nov. 4 -- Sample Ballots will be available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day (7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at polling sites.

For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, Party Filing Period Begins at noon Nov. 6 and ends at noon Nov. 14. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Food boxes will be distributed via drive-thru method and a valid ID is required.

One box per household will be given away and participants must be present to receive a box, according to a news release. Details: (870) 850-6011.

Faith church sets bazaar

Faith Community Church (formerly Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church), 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18.

The annual holiday crafts show will include baked goods, frozen casseroles and quart jars of soup.

Hand-made items such as Christmas centerpieces, wreaths, doll furniture, totes, gift baskets, and rustic wood decor will also be for sale, according to a news release. The bazaar has been held the Saturday before Thanksgiving for more than 30 years at the church.

Prison plans ceremony

The Arkansas Prison Initiative will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Varner Unit for the new seminary building at Varner. Following the ceremony, the Board of Corrections will hold its regular meeting, according to a news release.

The seminary, which currently meets in the chapel, provides male inmates who meet qualifications to enroll in the four-year college program. When they graduate, the inmates hold a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis.

In May, the first 18 Varner inmates graduated with their degree. When the new seminary is complete, the program can expand from two classes to four, with a class graduating every year.

Money for the project is being raised by a non-profit organization, the Arkansas Prison Initiative, according to the release.

Speakers at the groundbreaking will include Michael Spradlin, president of Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary; Commissioner Burl Cain of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and Mark Thompson, director of the Arkansas Prison Initiative.

Boozman bill includes NCTR funds

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved funding bills in a package that included legislation crafted by Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.).

Funding would include $77.4 million for the Food and Drug Administration's research promoting and protecting public health conducted at the National Center for Toxicological Research in Jefferson, according to a news release.

Boozman also successfully fought for the inclusion of an amendment based on his VA Emergency Transportation Access Act to protect rural veterans' access to life-saving emergency medical transportation.

Additionally, the Senate-passed package included the Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bills, according to the release.

Avian Influenza confirmed in Arkansas

Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Following an investigation by the state Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).

There is no public health concern, and avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and partner agencies, including the USDA, are working to contain the situation. Actions include sampling and quarantining nearby poultry flocks.

"We have taken immediate action to contain this disease and will continue to work with poultry growers, the industry, and our laboratory partners to protect against its spread," said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. "Arkansas poultry is safe to eat, and consumers can be confident in the safety of their food."

"The farm is under quarantine to stop the spread of avian influenza to other flocks in the state," said Arkansas State Veterinarian John Nilz.

For more information on avian influenza visit aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animal health/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/ai and for protecting poultry, visit aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program.