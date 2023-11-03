Devils defeat Deacons on last-play field goal

DURHAM, N.C. -- Todd Pelino kicked a 26-yard field goal on the game's final play and Duke, despite using a third-string quarterback, beat Wake Forest 24-21 on Thursday night.
Pelino's field goal gave the Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) their only lead of the game as they snapped a two-game losing streak and became bowl eligible.
Grayson Loftis, a true freshman from Gaffney, S.C., was called upon to handle quarterback duties for the Blue Devils. He was 7-for-19 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wake Forest knows what it's like to win with a third-stringer because two games ago the Demon Deacons played a third-string quarterback in a win over Pittsburgh.
Starter Mitch Griffis was back for Wake Forest, completing 16 of 19 passes for 241 yards and an interception.
Duke's Ryan Smith intercepted Griffis with 4:12 left. Shortly after, the Blue Devils faced second and 21, but got moving, aided by a third-down pass interference penalty and later a personal-foul infraction.
Duke was down two quarterbacks, playing without first-stringer Riley Leonard and backup Henry Belin because of injuries.
Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5) went ahead on Griffis' 5-yard scramble in the third quarter, which was set up by his 61-yard pass play to Taylor Morin.
Duke got even with 11:40 remaining on Loftis' 29-yard pass to Jordan Moore.
The Blue Devils avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak in coach Mike Elko's two seasons.
The teams alternated touchdowns in the first half, going to the break at 14-14.
Tate Carney ran 3 yards for Wake Forest in the first quarter. The rest of the scoring came in the second quarter, beginning with Jaquez Moore's 32-yard run for Duke.
Griffis rambled 8 yards for Wake Forest's next touchdown. Duke scored on Jordan Waters' 4-yard run with 1 minute to play in the first half.
Wake Forest kicker Matthew Dennis missed on field goal attempts from 27 and 39 yards.
For Carney, a redshirt freshman, the production wasn't as big as his brother's first game on Duke's field, but it was notable. Cade Carney ran for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns as a true freshman when the Demon Deacons won at Duke in 2016.