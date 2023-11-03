DeWITT 41, DUMAS 20
DUMAS -- Korri Graham ran for three touchdowns, all of them in the third quarter, to help DeWitt (9-1, 7-1 4A-8) pull away from Dumas (4-6, 2-6).
Justin Ross and Owen St. John each added a rushing touchdown for the Dragons.
