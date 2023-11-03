Dia De Los Muertos Celebration Saturday In Springdale

Día de Muertos

WHAT -- A Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration in downtown Springdale includes traditional music and dance, plus crafts and face painting for youngsters. Día de los Muertos is presented by the Latin Art Organization of Arkansas and is sponsored by the Tyson Family Foundation and the Walker Family Foundation with partners that include the Downtown Springdale Alliance, Crystal Bridges and The Momentary.

WHEN -- Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Shiloh Square, Turnbow Park and Mill Street in Springdale

INFO -- www.downtownspringdale.org

COST -- Free

BONUS -- Community Creative Center in Fayetteville hosts its first ever Dia de los Muertos celebration from 5-8 p.m. today with a clay sugar skull workshop and a performance by Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico. Free. https://communitycreativecenter.org/events/

Day of the Dead Cultural Art Studio -- Create a Day of the Dead painting, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. Register at fortsmithmuseum.org.