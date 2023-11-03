Sections
Film society, arts museum will screen holiday movies

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Lin-Manuel Miranda (left) and Leslie Odom Jr. were members of the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.” The Arkansas Cinema Society will screen the theatrical version of “Hamilton” on Tuesday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Disney+/AP)

The Arkansas Cinema Society and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, are collaborating on a film series, “Merry Movies at the Museum,” during November and December in the museum’s Performing Arts Theater.

The series kicks off with an election-night screening of the recorded-live Broadway production of “Hamilton,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and Jonathan Groff. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and senior citizens, 50% off for Cinema Society members. Visit arkansascinemasociety.org/watch.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all screenings at 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 6; tickets at arkansascinemasociety.org/watch ):

Writer/director and Little Rock native LazRael Lison returns home for the Arkansas premiere of his film “Christmas Angel,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. DaniLeigh, Romeo Miller and Skyh Black star in the story of a troubled R&B megastar whose journey of self-discovery results from an unexpected encounter with a stranger and his 8-year-old daughter, with whom she discovers the true magic of Christmas, love and the family she’s always yearned for. Doors open at 6 p.m. Lison will take part in a post-film question-and-answer session about the making of the film. Tickets are $20. The film will also stream on BET+.

Nancy Meyer’s Christmas romcom “The Holiday,” starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, Nov. 28. Tickets are $5-10.

Sing backup for Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney at the sing-a-long version of “White Christmas,” Dec. 9. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and senior citizens, 50% off for Cinema Society members.

 The most recent retelling of Dr. Seuss’ Christmas classic, “The Grinch” (2018, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title role), screens at 3 p.m. Dec. 19. Doors open at 2:30. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and senior citizens, 50% off for Cinema Society members.


  photo  Bing Crosby (from left), Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen star in “White Christmas.” (Democrat-Gazette file photo)
  


