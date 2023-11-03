Film society, arts museum will screen holiday movies

The Arkansas Cinema Society and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, are collaborating on a film series, “Merry Movies at the Museum,” during November and December in the museum’s Performing Arts Theater.

The series kicks off with an election-night screening of the recorded-live Broadway production of “Hamilton,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and Jonathan Groff. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and senior citizens, 50% off for Cinema Society members. Visit arkansascinemasociety.org/watch.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all screenings at 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 6; tickets at arkansascinemasociety.org/watch ):

Writer/director and Little Rock native LazRael Lison returns home for the Arkansas premiere of his film “Christmas Angel,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. DaniLeigh, Romeo Miller and Skyh Black star in the story of a troubled R&B megastar whose journey of self-discovery results from an unexpected encounter with a stranger and his 8-year-old daughter, with whom she discovers the true magic of Christmas, love and the family she’s always yearned for. Doors open at 6 p.m. Lison will take part in a post-film question-and-answer session about the making of the film. Tickets are $20. The film will also stream on BET+.

Nancy Meyer’s Christmas romcom “The Holiday,” starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, Nov. 28. Tickets are $5-10.

Sing backup for Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney at the sing-a-long version of “White Christmas,” Dec. 9. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and senior citizens, 50% off for Cinema Society members.

The most recent retelling of Dr. Seuss’ Christmas classic, “The Grinch” (2018, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title role), screens at 3 p.m. Dec. 19. Doors open at 2:30. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and senior citizens, 50% off for Cinema Society members.





Bing Crosby (from left), Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen star in “White Christmas.” (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





