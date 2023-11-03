Gaines rushes for 245 yards, 5 scores to lead Warriors

LEPANTO -- East Poinsett County senior tailback Dennis Gaines had to take a breather at the end of regulation in Thursday night's 2A-2 Conference game against visiting Marked Tree.

Unfortunately for the Indians, Gaines got his second wind.

Gaines carried 46 times for 235 yards and 5 touchdowns to help the Warriors (9-1, 7-0 2-2A) earn a 38-32 double-overtime victory over Marked Tree (8-2, 6-1) that assures EPC of the outright conference title, the conference's No. 1 seed for the state playoffs and homefield advantage throughout the Class 2A playoffs.

"You can say whatever you want about Dennis' ability, but whatever that may be, he's got even more in his heart," East Poinsett County Coach Brandon Powell said. "He just kept pushing and never quit tonight."

East Poinsett County turned to Gaines on its final two possessions of regulation, and the senior tied the game at 26-26 with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors recovered a pooched grounder kick on the ensuing kickoff and Gaines carried 7 times for 36 yards to move East Poinsett County inside the Marked Tree 5-yard lane. But Gaines threw a fourth-down interception on the final play of regulation to set the stage for overtime.

Gaines entered the game again on second down of East Poinsett County's first overtime drive, and he ran 4 yards for a score to give the Warriors a 32-26 lead.

Marked Tree faced third and goal on its first possession of the first overtime period when quarterback Kenyon Carter hit Jeremiah Risper across the middle and Risper completed the catch through contact to tie the game at 32-32.

But the Warriors' defense made a tackle at the 1 on the Indians' 2-point try to force a second overtime.

"Defense played with so much heart tonight," Powell said. "They gave us a chance against a great offense that's been scoring a ton of points every week."

East Poinsett County's defense went back to work on the initial possession of the second overtime, forcing an incompletion, holding TJ Hodges, who rushed 24 times for 191 yards, to a 4-yard gain to set up third down.

Zebariois Shepherd swatted down Carter's third-down pass and when Moises Penaloza came up with EPC's fifth sack, the Warriors were a touchdown from victory.

Following a 3-yard loss on first down, Gaines rushed over the right side for the game-winning 13-yard touchdown that set off a raucous celebration in the end zone.

Marked Tree opened the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Carter to Risper for a 6-0 lead with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

Gaines got EPC even with 4:00 left in the first quarter with a 2-yard TD run.

Eli Blagg recorded the first of his three sacks in the end zone for a safety, giving East Poinsett County an 8-6 lead.

The Warriors made another big defensive play when Michael Collins recovered a fumble and returned it 8 yards for a score and a 14-6 EPC lead.

Marked Tree got within 14-12 at halftime when Carter hit Risper for a 29-yard score with 1:51 left in the half.

The Indians took a 20-14 lead with 1:57 left in the third when Carter hit Risper again, this time from 11 yards, and Hodges' 2-point rush was good.

That's when EPC turned to Dee Buchanan, who ran 29 yards for a touchdown with 10:18 left in regulation to tie the game at 20-20.

Marked Tree pushed back ahead when Carter hit Ja'Kaymon Williams for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 8:56 left.