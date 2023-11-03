GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Bentonville enjoys one-two finish, but Rogers takes 6A championship

HOT SPRINGS -- Haley Loewe was more concerned with helping her teammate get a better finish than setting another Class 6A state meet...
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Bentonville enjoys one-two finish, but Rogers takes 6A championshipby Henry Apple | Today at 2:34 a.m.
Bentonville’s Haley Loewe (100) leads the pack Thursday after the first mile of the Class 6A girls cross country state championship at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. Loewe won the event with a time of 17 minutes, 49.77 seconds and teammate Devyn O’Daniel was second with a time of 18:34.38. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Print Headline: Bentonville finishes 1-2, but Rogers takes 6A title
