Governor’s appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the following appointments to boards and commissions:

ARKANSAS EARLY CHILDHOOD COMMISSION

Barbie Baxter, Murfreesboro, term expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Ryan Clayborn.

ARKANSAS HIGHER EDUCATION COORDINATING BOARD

Katie Dudley, Little Rock, term expires May 1, 2029. Replaces Al Brodell.

Heather Maxey, Mountain Home, term expires May 1, 2029. Replaces Keven Anderson.

ARKANSAS PSYCHOLOGY BOARD

Jonathan Priest, Conway, term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Marica Fuller.

ARKANSAS STATE BOARD OF NURSING

Veronica Harmon, Perryville, term expires on Oct. 10, 2025. Replaces Neldia Dycus.

Tabitha Lancaster, Arkadelphia, term expires Oct. 10, 2025. Replaces Lance Lindow.

Robin Lambert, Russellville, term expires Oct. 10, 2026. Replaces Jasper Fultz.

CAPITOL ZONING DISTRICT COMMISSION

Jonell Caldwell, Little Rock, governor’s designee, replaces Carol Worley.

Douglas Matayo, Springdale, term expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Lawrence Anders.

David Robinson, Little Rock, term expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Sarah Bennings.

Gabrielle Harvey, Little Rock, term expires May 1, 2026. Replaces James Smith.

Rachel Bunch, Little Rock, term expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Julie Mullinex.

Riley Hays, Little Rock, term expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Michael Orndorff.

CAREER EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

Cat Hamilton, Paragould, to serve at the pleasure of the governor. Replaces Stephen Percival.

Butch Rice, Beebe, to serve at the pleasure of the governor. Replaces Kenneth Calhoun.

Jeff Marcussen, Little Rock, to serve at the pleasure of the governor. Replaces John Copas.

Kris Carson, Roland, to serve at the pleasure of the governor. New position.

OIL AND GAS COMMISSION

Bennie Westphal, Fort Smith, term expires Feb. 20, 2026. Replaces Frank Morledge.

FIREFIGHTER BENEFIT REVIEW PANEL

Bradly Moore, Marion, term expires May 6, 2027. Replaces William Heck.

Dr. Larry Mendelsohn, Little Rock, term expires May 6, 2027. Replaces Anthony Bucolo.

Brad Hardin, Westfork, term expires May 6, 2027. Reappointment.