DEAR HELOISE: This is the perfect time to get your garden ready for the winter. The weather in most places is still mild enough to be outdoors for long periods of time, and you can protect many of your plants. Some bulbs, such as tulip bulbs, will need to be dug up and stored indoors in a cool, dry place. This is the time to get them inside.

Mulching will help save many shrubs and trees (especially young ones) from dying off during the cold weather. Be sure to fertilize your yard this month. You'll give it a head start for the spring. If you have a compost pile, use it around your flower beds to help protect them.

I highly recommend doing this before the really cold and snowy weather sets in.

-- Phil H.,

Madison, Wis.

DEAR HELOISE: Many people have a fireplace in their home or cabin, and I have to admit that I love the feeling of being close to a fire on a chilly night. It just makes my home feel cozy.

However, too many home fires occur because people forget to have a chimney sweep check their fireplace for problems. They also don't have fireplace tools, and too many don't think of keeping a fire extinguisher close by. As a firefighter, I've heard of too many people who have no idea what to do if a log rolls out of their fireplace.

There are now fire extinguisher blankets available. You can also use a bucket of sand, but if you have a fire extinguisher (the kind in a red canister), it's better for you to learn how to use it.

Read the instructions. Review the instructions to your family before a fire can occur. If your house is on fire, tell everyone where to meet if you happen to get separated. My family was told to meet across the street and down three doors by an old oak tree. Even my youngest knows she has to get out of the house and go to that tree, and she is only 4 years old.

Believe me, nothing breaks a firefighter's heart like finding a dead child who got scared and hid in a closet or behind a door during a house fire.

-- Mike,

a Firefighter from New Jersey

