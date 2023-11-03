Hogs return home after long road trip

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas outside hitter Jill Gillen is definitely thinking there’s no place like home these days.

No. 8 Arkansas volleyball (20-4, 10-2 SEC) is looking forward to hosting Mississippi State (11-10, 4-7) at 3 p.m. Sunday after dropping the final match of five straight on the road at Georgia on Wednesday.

Gillen didn’t make excuses, but pointed to fatigue from the extended road trip playing a part in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs.

“I think they caught us on day seven of a seven-day road trip,” Gillen said. “We’re just tired, need some rest, need some time off. … It was never a lack of effort [Wednesday] night. Everybody wanted it. It’s just our bodies couldn’t maybe do that for us [Wednesday].

“It’s been really hard, hard to just manage school as well as figuring out what we’re going to do for that day. What time we’re going to practice. We got into Gainesville [Florida] pretty early in the day but couldn’t practice until 7:30 at night. There’s a lot of little things in logistics that make practicing a little bit difficult.” Gillen also said the differences in the size of each facility they’re playing in can be problematic.

“The gym can be small like at South Carolina or it can be huge like at Florida or Georgia,” Gillen said. “It kinda messes with your depth perception a little bit.” Arkansas volleyball Coach Jason Watson said the team’s fatigue was evident following the match on Wednesday.

“In the locker room after the match, there was significant evidence of just physical and emotional fatigue that has come from not only this road trip but in combination of the one before,” Watson said. “Yeah they were tired. They were fatigued and disappointed I think.” He even pointed out what the huge win at Florida took out of them could have been underestimated.

Watson said his group is all about moving forward now. But he was also philosophical about just having a down night.

“Twenty-four matches into the season this night was going to happen,” Watson said. “We don’t want it to happen, but let’s be honest this night was going to happen. It was probably going to happen on the road and it was probably going to happen somewhere in this five-match stretch.” Watson also said Arkansas only dropped from seven to eight in the RPI today. So the Razorbacks are still in the running to be among the top 16 seeded teams for the NCAA Tournament with six regular-season matches remaining. That would also mean Arkansas would host the first weekend and give them a shot to make the second weekend.

Gillen recalls the struggles the team had when she first got to Fayetteville. In her first season, Arkansas finished 11-19 overall and 5-13 in the SEC.

“I remember when I was a freshman and we started SEC play 0-6 and barely won any games,” Gillen said. “I don’t think we’re taking these wins for granted at all. I think that’s a really healthy place to be.” But this group’s camaraderie is unquestioned.

“We’ve been together so long, I just love everybody out there,” Gillen said. “We all love each other and I know that’s kind of cliche, but honestly there’s nobody else I’d rather be out there with.” Arkansas now has six matches left in the regular season including three at home and three on the road. The three at home include Mississippi State along with No. 20 Florida and No. 13 Kentucky. Arkansas will also travel to Alabama, Ole Miss and No. 24 Auburn.

AMERICAN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL

m The top 25 teams in the American Volleyball Coaches Poll with votes received:

Votes

1. Nebraska.....................................1,599

2. Wisconsin...................................1,536

3. Louisville.....................................1,432

4. Texas...........................................1,388

5. Stanford......................................1,361

6. Pittsburgh...................................1,263

7. Oregon........................................1,224

8. Arkansas...........................1,113

9. Washington State........................ 999

10. Georgia Tech.............................. 971

11. Tennessee.................................. 923

12. Brigham Young.......................... 855

13. Kentucky.................................... 781

14. Kansas....................................... 766

15. Arizona State.............................. 651

16. Penn State.................................. 635

17. Creighton................................... 591

18. Dayton........................................ 551

19. Purdue....................................... 463

20. Florida........................................ 397

21. Baylor......................................... 354

22. Houston..................................... 268

23. Western Kentucky...................... 261

24. Auburn....................................... 145

25. Marquette.................................... 83



