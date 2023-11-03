The nation in brief: NYC mayor's campaign consultant raided

NYC mayor's campaign consultant raided

NEW YORK -- Federal agents on Thursday raided the home of a top fundraiser and longtime confidante to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who abruptly ditched a planned White House meeting and flew home from Washington.

Agents searched the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that a court-authorized law enforcement action had been carried out at the address, but declined to comment further.

Vito Pitta, an attorney for the Adams campaign, said the mayor was not contacted as part of the inquiry. "The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards," Pitta added. "The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate."

Suggs, who did not respond to a request for comment, is a campaign consultant to Adams who raised money for his election effort and also lobbied his administration on behalf of a real estate client.

News of the raid came shortly after Adams abruptly canceled a string of planned meetings in Washington, D.C., including a morning sit-down with senior White House officials to discuss the migrant crisis.

Hunter Biden rebukes 'high-pitched' GOP

Hunter Biden decried the "weaponization" of his drug addiction in an op-ed published Thursday in which he accused "partisan and craven" Republicans of using it to destroy his reputation and tarnish his father's presidency.

"Over four years ago, I chose life over the slow strangle-death grip of addiction, which in my case consisted each day of a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible," the younger Biden wrote in a column published Thursday in USA Today, offering stark details about his struggles and the political and legal turmoil he's facing.

Biden was critical of both Republican-led congressional investigations centered on his business dealings, calling them "high-pitched but fruitless," and of his ongoing criminal prosecution related to possession of a gun while using drugs. He said charges in the case "appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware."

In the op-ed, Biden said that he is prouder of his recovery from drug addiction than anything he's done. He said he does not consider himself a victim, but argued that his fight for sobriety has been weaponized by his father's political opponents.

"My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against him," Biden wrote.

Search on for second worker at collapse

Crews began the arduous process of removing layers of rubble and debris in the search for a missing worker Thursday at a collapsed coal mine preparation plant in eastern Kentucky where a second worker died.

The 11-story abandoned building crashed down Tuesday night at the Martin Mine Prep Plant in Martin County while it was undergoing work toward its demolition. Officials briefly made contact with one of the two men working inside, but announced Wednesday he died amid rescue efforts. Authorities said Thursday they have not had any communication with the second worker since the building collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Inez, a town of about 500 people.

"We haven't given up hope," Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty said at a news conference with reporters Thursday.

Lafferty said a family member of the deceased man was at the site before he died and was able to speak with him. Crews have located his remains, but have not yet been able to remove them.

Lafferty said the process has taken a mental and physical toll on rescue workers, calling them "the most mentally strong and emotionally strong people, the bravest people" he's ever known.

Alaskan killed in shootout after chase

JUNEAU, Alaska -- A man was killed during a shootout after leading Alaska State Troopers and other officers on a chase that closed a 7-mile stretch of highway, authorities said. It was the second fatal shooting involving troopers this week.

Troopers on Thursday identified the man killed a day earlier as Michael Grimes, 45, of Fairbanks. Troopers tried to stop a pickup driven by Grimes on Wednesday afternoon north of Healy in connection with an "active felony-level investigation," Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety, said in an email. The troopers are part of the department.

According to the agency, the truck failed to stop for marked trooper vehicles and a chase ensued, during which time Grimes shot at troopers. Troopers were joined by officers from other agencies assigned to a trooper-led narcotics team, McDaniel said. Troopers and other officers returned fire, hitting Grimes, the department statement said.

Authorities used spike strips and other techniques to eventually stop the vehicle, at which time there was "an additional exchange of gunfire between law enforcement officers and the suspect," the department said. Grimes was declared dead at the scene. There were no injuries reported among law enforcement officers or the woman in Grimes' vehicle.



