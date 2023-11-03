Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, signed a bill revoking Russia's ratification of a global nuclear test ban, a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the United States.

Michael Yifan Wen is facing a child-endangerment charge in New York City after police said he pointed a handgun at a 6-year-old boy's head when the child returned to Wen's front porch on Halloween to retrieve a goody bag that had been left at the wrong address.

Brett Albanese of Georgia's Department of Natural Resources says an Athens woman's recent discovery of a "giant" Argentine black-and-white tegu lizard under her home is an example of why the state is trying to regulate such pets as more make their way into the wild and increase the invasive species' population.

Tracy Swartout of the National Park Service says temporarily shutting a section of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway is a bid to head off a dangerous situation as motorists are stopping to feed and try to hold a young bear, adding that she hopes the animal loses interest in people and moves on.

Erin Patterson, 49, of Leongatha, Australia, was charged in the deaths of her ex-husband's parents and aunt, who all died, police said, after eating poisonous mushrooms at a dinner party, as well as the attempted murder of a fourth guest and three counts of attempted murder over three previous meals served to her ex-husband.

Inna Vernikov, a Republican New York City Council member, was arraigned on a gun charge after prosecutors said she took a pistol to a pro-Palestinian demonstration after images from the event purported to show the butt of a gun jutting out from her waistband.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, thought she was speaking to members of the African Union when she said "there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, her office admitted, but it was actually two Russian pranksters who recorded and released the statement.

Todd Rokita, Indiana's attorney general, violated professional conduct rules in statements he made about a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an Indiana Supreme Court panel ruled.

Emily Williams, an ornithologist at Georgetown University, said she is "really happy and excited" after the American Ornithological Society announced it will remove the names of people from all bird names, adding, "naming birds based on habitat or appearance is one of the least problematic approaches."