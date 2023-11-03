Israelis reject pause; troops circle Gaza City





DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Israeli troops battling Hamas militants encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000. U.S. and Arab leaders raised pressure on Israel to ease its siege of Gaza and at least briefly halt its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Nearly four weeks after Hamas' deadly rampage in Israel sparked the war, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading to the region for talks today in Israel and Jordan following President Joe Biden's suggestion for a humanitarian "pause" in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more foreign nationals and wounded. Around 800 people left over the past two days.

Israel did not immediately respond to Biden's suggestion. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has previously ruled out a cease-fire, said Thursday: "We are advancing. ... Nothing will stop us." He vowed to destroy Hamas' rule in the Gaza Strip.

An airstrike Thursday smashed a residential building to rubble in the Bureij refugee camp several miles south of Gaza City.

One boy, his face covered in blood, cried as workers dug him out of the dirt and wreckage. Others rushed wounded men and women, covered in dust, away on stretchers or wrapped in blankets. At a nearby hospital, doctors tried to stanch the flow of blood from the head of a child laid out on the floor.

At least 15 people were killed, Gaza's Civil Defense spokesperson said, and residents said dozens more were believed buried. The strike took place in the southern zone to which Israel has told residents of the north to flee.

Blinken's visit will unfold as Arab countries, including those allied with the U.S. and at peace with Israel, have expressed mounting unease with the war. Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel's envoy to remain out of the country until there's a halt to the war and the "humanitarian catastrophe" it is causing.

A flurry of heavy explosions raised clouds of smoke over Gaza City on Thursday. Al Jazeera television, which continues to broadcast from the city, said Israeli airstrikes were hitting an area of apartment towers in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

The barrage hit around 100 yards from Al-Quds Hospital, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in post on X. It said there were deaths and injuries but gave no more details.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on the strikes. Israel says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the group endangers civilians by operating among them and in tunnels under civilian areas.

Meanwhile, family members and neighbors frantically pulled away tangled piles of reinforced concrete in the Northern Gaza Strip neighborhood of Jabalia while others carried lifeless bodies from the crater where dwellings once stood, days after airstrikes hit the area. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, said Thursday that more than 1,000 people were injured, killed or missing after the strikes Tuesday and Wednesday in the neighborhood. The figure could not immediately be independently verified.

"We have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The interior ministry in Gaza said that another strike Thursday morning in the same neighborhood hit a school run by UNRWA, the United Nations agency that aids Palestinians, and that several people were injured.

Satellite images showed the scale of destruction of Tuesday's airstrike in Jabalia. All buildings in an approximate area of at least 2,500 square meters, or 27,000 square feet, were completely flattened, with more surrounding buildings heavily damaged.

UNICEF, the U.N. agency for children, on Wednesday called the scenes of the aftermath of the strikes "horrific and appalling." Saying that an average of 400 children had been killed or injured each day over the past 25 days of Israel's bombing campaign, the agency said: "This cannot become the new normal."

CIVILIAN AID

The U.S. has pledged unwavering support for Israel after Hamas militants killed hundreds of men, women and children on Oct. 7 and took some 240 people captive.

But the Biden administration has pushed for Israel to let more aid into Gaza amid growing alarm in the region over the destruction and humanitarian crisis in the tiny Mediterranean enclave.

More than 3,700 Palestinian children have been killed in 25 days of fighting -- more than six times the 560 children that the U.N. has reported killed in 19 months of war in Ukraine as of Oct. 8. Bombardment has driven more than half the territory's 2.3 million people from their homes. Food, water and fuel are running low under Israel's siege, and overwhelmed hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it's not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, saying Hamas is hoarding fuel for military use and would steal new supplies.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. was not advocating for a general cease-fire but a "temporary, localized" pause.

Israel and the U.S. seem to have no clear plan for what would come next if Hamas rule in Gaza is brought down -- a key question on Blinken's agenda on his upcoming visit, according to the State Department.

RISING TOLL

Military officials said Israeli forces had completely encircled Gaza City, a densely packed cluster of neighborhoods that Israel says is the center of Hamas' military infrastructure and includes a vast network of underground tunnels, bunkers and command centers.

Israeli forces are "fighting in a built-up, dense, complex area," said the military's chief of staff, Herzi Halevy.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces were in "face to face" battles with militants, calling in airstrikes and shelling when needed. He said they were inflicting heavy losses on Hamas fighters and destroying their infrastructure with engineering equipment.

Casualties on both sides are expected to rise as Israeli troops advance toward the dense residential neighborhoods of Gaza City.

On Thursday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets warning residents to immediately evacuate the Shati refugee camp, a densely built-up district on the Mediterranean coast bordering Gaza City's center.

"Time is up," the leaflets read, warning that strikes "with crushing force" against Hamas fighters were coming.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the path of the fighting in northern Gaza, despite Israel's repeated calls for them to evacuate to the south, which is also being bombarded. Many have crowded into U.N. facilities, hoping for safety.

Four U.N. schools-turned-shelters in northern Gaza and Bureij were hit in the past day, killing 24 people, according to Philippe Lazzarini, general-secretary of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

At least 9,061 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, and more than 32,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters. The death toll is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.

Nineteen Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation. A suspected militant shot to death an Israeli reserve soldier driving near a West Bank settlement Thursday, the military and medics said.

Rocket fire from Gaza into Israel, and daily skirmishes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants, have disrupted life for millions of Israelis and forced an estimated 250,000 to evacuate border towns.

Rockets fired from Lebanon injured two people when they hit the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, medical services said. Videos showed a street ablaze, a wrecked car and a damaged building. Hamas said earlier on Thursday it fired 12 rockets from Lebanon.

Hezbollah attacked Israeli positions in the north with drones, mortar fire and suicide drones. The Israeli military said it retaliated with warplanes and helicopter gunships on Hezbollah command centers, arms depots and sites from where the rockets were fired inside Lebanon. Four Lebanese civilians were killed, state media there said.

Four Palestinians, including three teenagers, were shot dead in different parts of the occupied West Bank early Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the war, mainly in violent protests and gunbattles during Israeli arrest raids.

On Thursday, 342 Palestinians with foreign passports, 21 injured in the fighting and an additional 21 companions left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, according to Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.

At least 335 people with foreign passports, and 76 injured and their companions, were evacuated on Wednesday, he said.

U.S. officials said 79 Americans were among those who have gotten out so far. The U.S. has said it is trying to evacuate 400 Americans with their families.

MILITARY PACKAGE

The U.S. House approved a nearly $14.5 billion military aid package Thursday for Israel, a muscular U.S. response to the war with Hamas -- but also a partisan approach by new Speaker Mike Johnson that poses a direct challenge to Democrats and President Joe Biden.

In a departure from norms, Johnson's package required that the emergency aid be offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere. That tack established the new House GOP's conservative leadership, but it also turned what would typically be a bipartisan vote into one dividing Democrats and Republicans. Biden has said he would veto the bill, which was approved 226-196, with 12 Democrats joining most Republicans on a largely party-line vote.

All four of Arkansas' Republican representatives; Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman, French Hill and Steve Womack, voted in favor of the package.

Johnson, R-La., said the Republican package would provide Israel with the assistance needed to defend itself, free hostages held by Hamas and eradicate the militant Palestinian group, accomplishing "all of this while we also work to ensure responsible spending and reduce the size of the federal government."

Democrats said that approach would only delay help for Israel. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has warned that the "stunningly unserious" bill has no chances in the Senate.

The first substantial legislative effort in Congress to support Israel in the war falls far short of Biden's request for nearly $106 billion that would also back Ukraine as it fights Russia, along with U.S. efforts to counter China and address security at the border with Mexico.

The White House's veto warning said Johnson's approach "fails to meet the urgency of the moment" and would set a dangerous precedent by requiring emergency funds to come from cuts elsewhere.

While the amount for Israel in the House bill is similar to what Biden sought, the White House said the Republican plan's failure to include humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a "grave mistake" as the crisis deepens.

Information for this article was contributed by Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffrey, Lee Keath, Najib Jobain, Kareem Chehayeb, Amy Teibel, Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press and by Thomas Fuller and Aaron Boxerman of The New York Times.

Residents of Kibbutz Kfar Azza bind their hands and wear blindfolds during a demonstration in solidarity with friends and relatives held hostage in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The small farming community was overrun by Hamas militants during a bloody cross-border raid from Gaza on Oct. 7. Eighteen residents were kidnapped and taken to Gaza, among them seven children, the youngest 3 years old. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)



Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)



Palestinian wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Israeli soldiers lower the coffin of late Israeli Staff Sergeant Shay Arvas at the Holon military cemetery, outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Sergeant Arvas, 20, was killed on Oct 31, during IDF's ground operation in Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A wounded Palestinian wounded girl receives treatment at Kama Adwan hospital following Israeli bombardment on a UN school used as shelter, in Jabaliya, on the outskirts of Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abdul Qader Sabbah)



Women cry while they take the last look at the body of Ayham Shafe'e, 14, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Shafee and a second Palestinian man were killed during an Israeli army raid in Ramallah early morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)



Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)







Palestinians with dual nationality register to cross to Egypt on the Gaza Strip side of the border crossing into Rafah on Thursday. (AP/Hatem Ali)







Israeli soldiers fire from an artillery position near the border with Gaza near Netivot, Israel on Thursday. Video at arkansasonline.com/113israelgaza/ (The New York Times/Avishag Shaar-Yashuv)





