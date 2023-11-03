The heirs to Hitler

It seems the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on innocent civilians in Israel makes "MAGA" now mean "Make Antisemitism Great Again." Now leftists can be MAGA for their hatred of Jews. Of course, hatred of the Jewish people is now simply cloaked as anti-Zionism. In the case of leftists like Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) and her "squad," it is now called Palestinian activism. Antisemitism and anti-Zionism are slight variants of the same caustic disease of acrimony against the Jewish people.

Israel is the Jewish nation and I believe any attack on Israel is an attack on all Jews. This is the reality Jews face now because there has been a worldwide surge of violent attacks against them. Antisemitism is taught and paraded in the leftist institutions of elite education.

The rhyme "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is an antisemitic trope that means "kill all the Jews," which is the stated raison d'etre of Hamas; college and university students and other radicals have been chanting this for years. It is a call for genocide against Israel.

Antisemitism has been on this planet nearly forever and all thinking people should stand up to this evil scourge of hate. As a civilized society and nation we should not and cannot let the heirs to Hitler have the last word.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Employ state militia

Our state governors and legislators are responsible for protecting us from gun violence, but they have chosen the easier path of simply punishing crime, pretending prevention is a federal or individual problem.

At our founding, it was clearly each state's duty to protect its citizens from terrorism, and states used their militias to provide that protection. Our state militias literally saved the Continental Army's bacon on many occasions and played major roles in securing our independence.

I propose we meet our modern threats by requiring membership in a state militia as a condition of gun ownership. Once expanded and trained, our militia could guard our schools and public gatherings while its membership, both active and inactive, could continually monitor its members for competence. Wasn't public safety the point of the Second Amendment?

IVY LINCOLN

Little Rock

On gendered terms

I had to laugh at the letter sent by Shannon Callahan. Shannon absolutely nailed it, exposing how ridiculous gender terms are and how they have no place in our governmental policies and documents. Bravo to the governor for removing that tripe.

DAVID ROSE

Little Rock