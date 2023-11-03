LIVE! Music: Concert Monday in Harrison celebrates veterans

Charla Freeland Band will deliver "hard-driving grass, accompanied by some gospel tunes to share the good news, and a few old country covers" at 6 p.m. Monday for a special Veterans Appreciation Concert at The Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center (commonly known as Camp Jack) at 411 S. Pine St. in Harrison. A complimentary barbecue dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. while supplies last. The concert with the Ozark Highlands Radio favorite is free to the public, but seating is limited and will be on a first-come basis.

ELSEWHERE

Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival -- 4 p.m. today through Sunday at the Juke Joint and Fayetteville Public Library with Jontavious Willis, Jerron Paxton, Robert Kimbrough Sr., Nekosee Fields Trio and more live music, workshops, a Ballad Off in the Lower Ramble, Ozark Stringband Championship and square dances. Most events are free. https://bit.ly/arkcountrybluesstrings.

George's Majestic Lounge -- No Vacancy, 6 p.m and Borgore, 9:30 p.m. today; Ray Wylie Hubbard and Kelley Mickwee perform at 7 p.m. and Taylor Smith (Vintage Pistol) and Jesse Wells (Welles) at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows/

TempleLive Fort Smith -- Josh Abbott Band, 8 p.m. today. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero's -- The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. today; Cosmic Cream, Midnight Wagon and Sleep Clinic, 8 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/DiveInHeros.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. today. majesticfortsmith.com.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- The Ultimate Tribute to Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Shindig, 8 p.m. Saturday. meteorguitargallery.com.

Walton Arts Center -- We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, 8 p.m. Saturday. waltonartscenter.org.

Basin Spring Park -- Erin "Dr. Shred" Detherage, 10 a.m. Saturday for Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs. facebook.com/outineurekasprings.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com