Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE! Music: Concert Monday in Harrison celebrates veterans

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Charla Freeland Band

Charla Freeland Band will deliver "hard-driving grass, accompanied by some gospel tunes to share the good news, and a few old country covers" at 6 p.m. Monday for a special Veterans Appreciation Concert at The Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center (commonly known as Camp Jack) at 411 S. Pine St. in Harrison. A complimentary barbecue dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. while supplies last. The concert with the Ozark Highlands Radio favorite is free to the public, but seating is limited and will be on a first-come basis.

ELSEWHERE

Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival -- 4 p.m. today through Sunday at the Juke Joint and Fayetteville Public Library with Jontavious Willis, Jerron Paxton, Robert Kimbrough Sr., Nekosee Fields Trio and more live music, workshops, a Ballad Off in the Lower Ramble, Ozark Stringband Championship and square dances. Most events are free. https://bit.ly/arkcountrybluesstrings.

George's Majestic Lounge -- No Vacancy, 6 p.m and Borgore, 9:30 p.m. today; Ray Wylie Hubbard and Kelley Mickwee perform at 7 p.m. and Taylor Smith (Vintage Pistol) and Jesse Wells (Welles) at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows/

TempleLive Fort Smith -- Josh Abbott Band, 8 p.m. today. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero's -- The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. today; Cosmic Cream, Midnight Wagon and Sleep Clinic, 8 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/DiveInHeros.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. today. majesticfortsmith.com.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- The Ultimate Tribute to Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Shindig, 8 p.m. Saturday. meteorguitargallery.com.

Walton Arts Center -- We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, 8 p.m. Saturday. waltonartscenter.org.

Basin Spring Park -- Erin "Dr. Shred" Detherage, 10 a.m. Saturday for Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs. facebook.com/outineurekasprings.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: LIVE! A Music Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT