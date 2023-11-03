Logan County approved for more disaster aid after July 2022 storms

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday amended a 2022 proclamation to authorize Logan County to receive more than $7,000 in disaster relief.

"Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within Arkansas," the declaration said. "These political subdivisions require supplemental assistance from the state to recover from these losses."

The declaration authorizes $7,068.99 in funds from the governor’s Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program to be used to provide public assistance disaster relief to the county, which is located in west Arkansas.

According to the declaration, the funds can be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to go toward program and administrative costs.

Logan County was one of at least six Arkansas counties that reported damage to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock from storms late July 17, 2022.