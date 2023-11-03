LR man waiting for news on family

A Palestinian-American man who lives with his family in Little Rock is facing yet another hurdle in getting his wife and two small children out of the war-torn Gaza strip where they were visiting family when the Hamas attack on Israel began with a surprise attack Oct. 7 that left more than 1,400 people in Israel dead and dozens taken as captives.

Ramiz Younis said his wife, Folla Sager, and their two children, 2-year-old Zain and 9-month-old Zaina, are among some 1,000 Americans and family members trying to flee the area. The children are U.S. citizens — as is Younis — and Folla is a permanent U.S. resident.

A counter-attack by Israel has left thousands dead and many thousands more wounded, as thousands more people scramble trying to get out of the Gaza strip ahead of Israeli troops. At one point, Younis’ wife and children were at the Rafah crossing not far from the Jabalia refugee camp preparing to cross into Egypt — passports stamped — when a bombing attack by Israel on Oct. 10 forced closure of the gate, which remained closed until Wednesday.

On Monday, Younis filed a lawsuit in federal court in Little Rock seeking to force the government to evacuate American citizens and nationals trapped in Gaza, which is under heavy bombardment by the Israeli military.

On Tuesday morning, Younis said, he received news of the Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp, but for several agonizing hours he was unable to get any news on the fate of his wife and children or other family members. He finally received a message from one of his brothers telling him his wife, his children and the rest of the family were unharmed.

“Basically, the place that was bombed was our neighborhood where I grew up,” he said. “When I heard the news I was almost certain I had lost them.” He said during the brief communication with his brother Tuesday he asked that his wife and children leave Rafah and go to a safer area, but to no avail.

“He told me it is too late,” Younis said. “Now, they cannot even move to a safer area. The north is under heavy, heavy continuous air strikes, a ground invasion and Lord knows what will happen.” On Wednesday, Younis said through his attorney, Justin Eisele of Upper Marlboro, Md., it was learned that because his wife is not a U.S. citizen, she was told she will not be allowed to accompany the couple’s children out of Gaza, according to a text message Younis sent to Eisele at 2:25 a.m. CDT Thursday.

“Palestinian side not letting my wife who has a green card [enter] with my two little kids who are citizens [because] her name not on the list,” read the text message. “They say nobody will [enter] if [their] name not on the list. We registered them as a family. And they say citizens will be allowed with immediate family members. They even said kids can go but mother cannot.” O n We d n e s d ay, Re p. French Hill, whose office has been contacted by Younis, said that everything possible was being done to get Americans out of Gaza but said he could not speak specifically to what is being done on the Younis family’s behalf because a privacy release form had not been signed.

“We are prepared to help any American family trying to stay in touch with U.S. officials through our embassy in Jerusalem and coordinate their efforts to leave Gaza working with the government of Israel and the government of Egypt,” Hill said on Wednesday. “That’s something we do and something we have done in this instance and in prior instances.” Because of the circumstances, Hill said the situation presents greater difficulty in getting people out of Gaza than what was experienced in getting people out of Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack.

“This situation is challenging as it is an active war zone between the Hamas terrorists and the government of Israel and because geographically, the Gaza strip is a very isolated space,” he said. “One can either enter Israel, exit the Gaza Strip by water via the Mediterranean Sea or exit through Egypt, and the circumstances are controlled by those border crossings. The government of Egypt decides who may enter Egypt and Israel for who enters Israel so it’s a very complicated situation.” By Thursday, Younis had signed and submitted the required form to allow Hill’s office to provide information regarding his wife and children to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. On Thursday morning, Hill said via text message that his office is working to secure the Younis family’s passage into Egypt but provided no further details on whether progress had been made.

“As soon as my office became aware that there were challenges for the Younis family crossing the border into Egypt, we contacted the embassy in Cairo,” Hill said in a text message. “We received an immediate response which we conveyed to Mr. Younis, and have brought this to the attention of the State Department and House Foreign Affairs Committee.” Eisele said on Thursday evening that Younis’ wife and children remained in an area near the Rafah crossing but that there had been no progress to report. Asked if they were able to shelter in a place of relative safety, he was doubtful.

“Safe would be pushing it,” Eisele said.

He said Younis was awaiting word on the progress of efforts to secure the return of his wife and children to the U.S. and the family’s home in Little Rock. Earlier, Eisele said, it was learned that Folla and the children were not on a list of people to be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt on Friday.

“Our office remains in close contact with Mr. Younis and we are communicating directly to the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and the State Department,” said a spokesperson for Hill via text message Thursday night.

Eisele expressed Younis’ gratitude for the attention his family’s plight has received and the hope that the situation will be resolved soon.

“We appreciate the specific efforts of Rep. French Hill’s office,” Eisele said. “We want to publicly acknowledge Mr. Hill’s efforts, Mr. Younis is very appreciative and we are all hoping to have his wife and children back home and the family reunited very soon.”



