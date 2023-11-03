Man, 21, found dead in shooting

A 21-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of a Pine Bluff apartment complex after a Wednesday morning shooting.

Just after 1 a.m., Pine Bluff police responded to St. John Apartments at 1105 E. 26th Ave. Officers on arrival found a man, identified as Cedric Hawkins, with apparent gunshot wounds lying near the southeast corner of the complex.

Hawkins was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, police said.

Police have yet to release any suspect information, as the homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is the 25th homicide in Pine Bluff this year and the sixth that has occurred within the past two months. Pine Bluff had 21 homicides during 2022 and 30 during 2021.

The longest Pine Bluff has gone without a shooting death this year was 60 days, from March 8 to May 6.