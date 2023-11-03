Murfreesboro stops Mineral Springs in OT, clinches title

MURFREESBORO -- As Katrevion Thomas ran head first into a wall of red jerseys, crashing to the turf under the weight of four defenders, Murfreesboro Coach Brad Cheshir took his hat off and turned to the sideline.

His defense was nearly perfect Thursday night against Mineral Springs, but when Cheshire needed it most, they were just that, stopping Thomas on fourth down to win 12-6 in overtime and clinch the 2A-3 Conference title.

"I've been saying for the last five weeks that it's going to come to Mineral's defense versus our defense, and that's what happened tonight," Cheshir said. "That was neat for all of these fans in this stadium to see the top- two defenses in 2A football. Credit to their defense, they played hard tonight. But ours played a little bit harder tonight."

At halftime, Murfreesboro (10-0, 6-0 2A-3) and Mineral Springs (9-1, 5-1) held one another to a 0-0 tie as the standing-room-only crowd was the only thing colder than the offenses on the field.

With 8:46 left in the third quarter, Murfreesboro's Brandt Stevens fell on one of six Mineral Springs fumble to give the Rattlers possession near midfield.

With 4:32 left in the third quarter, Lathan Compton capitalized on the mistake by beating a Mineral Springs defender to the pylon to make it 6-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Mineral Springs' Malik Matthews returns the ball 70 yards across the field for a touchdown to tie the score at 6-6.

The late third quarter and early fourth quarter was plagued with turnovers as the cold weather took its toll on snaps and ball control.

"It came down to who could execute on offense and not turn the ball over," Mineral Springs Coach Jason Hathcock said. "They turned the ball over four times, and we turned it over six. We put the ball on the ground too many times and couldn't sustain offensive drives and came up short."

In the first overtime period, Murfreesboro had possession first. On its third play, quarterback Cash Lowery hit Stevens on the right edge of the end zone to take a 12-6 lead.

Both squads, but especially Mineral Springs, dealt with penalties throughout the game.

Following the Hornets' kickoff return touchdown, Mineral Springs was backed up to the 35-yard line on the 2-point conversion attempt, which failed on its final attempt.

After a Thomas run gave the Hornets the ball at the 1 in overtime, Rahmaij Ware was called for a false start to make it second and 6.

On fourth down, Thomas took a direct snap, something Mineral Springs had gone to all night when it needed a first down, but he was met a yard short of the goal line and an opportunity for a win.

"We talked about it all week that this is going to be a roller coaster of emotions and a four-quarter war. We knew that going in," Cheshir said.

The season before Cheshire took over the Rattlers in 2021, they finished 3-7 and 2-2 in 2A-3 play.

Two seasons later, the Rattlers have an undefeated season, homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and their first outright conference title since 2009.

"I knew we had a lot of good kids returning. I knew that we had all the tools in that locker room to be successful," Cheshir said. "I didn't know how quick it would be. I had a really good feeling about this year."