Murphy Oil profits down, top forecast

HOUSTON -- Murphy Oil Corp. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $255.3 million, down from $528.4 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.63, compared with $3.36 a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

"Murphy had another great quarter with strong execution across our assets, resulting in significant free cash flow that we dedicated to paying down debt and repurchasing stock in accordance with our capital allocation framework. We also utilized part of the proceeds from the divestiture of a non-core portion of our Canadian assets to support our new country entry in Côte d'Ivoire and advance our Lac Da Vang field development project in Vietnam," said Roger W. Jenkins, Murphy Oil's president and chief executive officer.

Murphy Oil spent $75 million in the quarter to repurchase 1.7 million shares, at an average price of $44.53 per share. Murphy Oil increased its share repurchase authorization by $300 million before the quarter, the company said.

"I am pleased that the adjusted free cash flow generated allowed us to execute the senior notes redemption and share repurchases under Murphy 2.0 of our capital allocation framework," Jenkins said. "With continued operational success next year, we will further strengthen our balance sheet and enhance shareholder returns through the allocations established in our framework."

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $959.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts, compared with $1.3 billion a year ago. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.3 million.

Shares of Murphy Oil rose $1.33, or 3%, to close Thursday at $46.14.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.