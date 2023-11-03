Musungu is SWAC's top defender

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior midfielder Brisha Musungu was named the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference women's soccer defensive player of the year.

Musungu started every regular season match this season and played the full 90 minutes 14 times. The Lady Lions posted seven shutouts this season, four of those against Division I opponents.

She played all 180 minutes during a weekend home stand against Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Musungu and the Lady Lions shut out both teams, and she scored the game-winning goal against A&M. She also scored the winner in a shutout win against Tarleton State, a team that had averaged three goals per game entering the match.

The SWAC recognized two other UAPB players in its postseason awards. Senior forward Iyanah Hicks was named first team all-SWAC, while freshman forward Yiselle Bernal was named second team.

Hicks scored eight goals this season, tying her for second in the SWAC. She also ranked second in total points with 19 and third in shots on goal with 26. She posted her third career hat trick in a 16-0 win against Tougaloo College.

Bernal led the SWAC with 10 goals this season and posted two hat tricks this season.

TEXAS SOUTHERN 3, UAPB 0

This season marked a fourth straight trip to the SWAC women's soccer tournament for the Lady Lions, although they fell short in the opening round in Prairie View, Texas.

UAPB lost 3-0 to Texas Southern in the quarterfinals at Prairie View A&M. UAPB (9-11-1) entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed with a 4-5 SWAC record.

Texas Southern (7-12-1) earned the No. 4 seed after finishing the season with a 5-3-1 conference record. The Lady Tigers advance to face No. 1 Grambling State, which defeated No. 8 Alabama A&M 3-0.

UAPB previously defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1 on the road in September, but Texas Southern got revenge in the postseason. Texas Southern led 2-0 at halftime after scoring two goals in 1 minute. Isabella Dillow scored the opening goal in the 39th minute, and Liliane Baez doubled the lead 54 seconds later.

Dillow made it 3-0 in the 66th minute by converting a penalty kick.

Texas Southern turned to two goalkeepers in this game. Alessandra Bastidas played nearly 82 minutes and saved all four of UAPB's shots on goal. Jaidyn Christopher played a little over 8 minutes and was not required to make a save.

UAPB keeper Makaila Riedel saved 11 shots on goal, but Texas Southern's offense was too much.