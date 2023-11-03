The final Beatles recording is here. Titled "Now and Then," the track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century. There's a countdown, then acoustic guitar strumming and piano bleed into the unmistakable vocal tone of John Lennon in the song's introduction: "I know it's true / It's all because of you / And if I make it through / It's all because of you." More than four decades since Lennon's murder and two since George Harrison's death, the very last Beatles song has been released as a double A-side single with "Love Me Do," the band's 1962 debut single. "Now and Then" comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by Lennon in the 1970s, which were given to his former band mates by Yoko Ono. They used the tape to construct the songs "Free As a Bird" and "Real Love," released in the mid-1990s. But there were technical limitations to finishing "Now and Then." On Wednesday, a short film titled "The Beatles -- Now And Then -- The Last Beatles Song" was released, detailing the creation of the track. On the original tape, Lennon's voice was hidden; the piano was "hard to hear," as Paul McCartney describes it. "And in those days, of course, we didn't have the technology to do the separation." "To still be working on Beatles' music in 2023 -- wow," McCartney said in "The Beatles -- Now And Then -- The Last Beatles Song." "We're actually messing around with state-of-the-art technology, which is something the Beatles would've been very interested in." "This is the last track, ever, that you'll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo," Ringo Starr said.

Recently embattled actor Alec Baldwin and his young wife, Hilaria, are considering coming to reality TV. Talk show host Kelly Ripa broached the subject during the latest episode of her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast: "When I think about you and Hilaria and your seven young kids -- now I know what you're going to say but just go with me -- this has reality TV written all over it." Baldwin, 65, whose role in the fatal shooting of director Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" has had him tied up in court a great deal in the last few years, revealed that the couple "have thought a lot" about an unscripted show. "With me everything's about my family," he said. "I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids, I can't go anywhere for any length of time." The three-time Emmy winner explained it's no longer as "easy to pick up and go because he needs 12 plane tickets." "Nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11," he said, adding, "They don't even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane." The couple, who have been married since 2012, are the parents of Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and 1-year-old Ilaria. The "30 Rock" star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Hilaria Baldwin, 39, is a wellness entrepreneur, author and podcaster.