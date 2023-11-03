Rice group unveils

change in leadership

Betsy Ward is stepping down as chief executive of the USA Rice Federation and Peter Bachmann was named her successor by the organization's board of directors on Tuesday.

Ward announced earlier this year that she would retire after 18 years with USA Rice and nearly four decades advocating for U.S. agriculture and forestry in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, according to a USA Rice news release.

"From forests to farms and fisheries, it has been my great honor to spend my professional life promoting and defending the producers' way of life," Ward said in the news release.

"I have traveled all over this country and the world advocating for the rice industry and I am so very grateful for the partnership and collaboration I have had with farmers, millers, merchants, and our many end users and rice customers," Ward said.

Bachmann officially starts his new job on Nov. 15 and Ward will stay on as an advisor.

Ward is past chair of the U.S. Agricultural Export Development Council and past vice chair of the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership; she is a member of the CEO Agriculture Council.

Bachmann has served as vice president of policy and government affairs at USA Rice since 2019.

-- Cristina LaRue

Windstream offering

international service

Windstream Enterprise has enhanced its network for U.S. companies that operate internationally.

The division of Windstream Holdings Inc. announced Thursday that the new secure networks product offers integrated security infrastructure to protect data, resources and employees domestically and overseas. The service helps assure customers that all of their locations are secure in whichever country they operate, the company said.

"This gives customers a unified network security framework to drive operational efficiencies by removing multiple threat entry points and streamlining management and performance across the same network," said Mike Flannery, chief revenue officer of Windstream Enterprise.

Windstream Enterprise says it is the first North America-based managed service provider to offer the international product.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index rises

to end day at 856.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 856.95, up 21.41 points.

"Investors remained bullish as the S&P 500 Index closed higher for a fourth consecutive day led by the energy and real estate sectors as cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday was not enough to dissuade risk sentiment ahead of payroll data due [today] for October," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.