NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bill Enright (6-2): Giants +3.5

The NFL world watched the Raiders implode on Monday Night Football, which was followed by a big back of tricks for Josh McDaniels courtesy of Mark Davis on Halloween. We now know Aidan O'Connell is starting for Las Vegas at quarterback and former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce is the interim head coach for the Silver and Black. If you've attended a game at Allegiant Stadium or just watched on TV, you can tell there's no real home-field advantage for the Raiders, as most of the crowd is made of visiting team fans that took a weekend trip to Sin City for a game. The Giants are 1.5-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook but since the line for the Perfect 10 was released and locked earlier in the week, bettors can get an "extra" two-point safety net. Giants win this one outright but for your Perfect 10 pick, go with Big Blue getting the 3.5.

Gilberto Manzano (4-4): Texans -2.5

The Texans helped me build a 4–0 start, so Ill go back to them to help me break this losing skid. The Buccaneers have failed to crack 18 points in their past three games, partly because of how poorly Baker Mayfield has played. With the Texans at home, expect rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to have a bounce-back game vs. an inconsistent Tampa Bay defense.

Matt Verderame (5-3): Seahawks +5.5

Baltimore is an excellent team, at home and arguably with the leagues best defense. The Ravens are first in yards per play allowed, passing yardage against per game and sacks. It should be a tough day for the Seahawks offensively.

However, Seattle has a plethora of weapons both in the backfield and on the perimeter. Geno Smith is a top-10 quarterback at this juncture, and DK Metcalf is capable of taking over a game. This is a toss-up, so take the points.

Craig Ellenport (4-4): Browns -6.5

First off, keep in mind this line was set before the Cardinals traded Joshua Dobbs and announced that fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune would likely be starting at quarterback. The line jumped to 8.5 after that, but we get the Perfect 10 line locked in. Still, Id be fine laying the 8.5. Arizonas been outscored by an average of 13.4 points during its current five-game losing streak. The Browns, meanwhile, return home after two weeks on the road. They will be ornery after a last-minute loss in Seattle, and a defense that allows less than 13 points per game at home will tee off on an overmatched opponent.

Kyle Wood (4-3): Commanders +3.5

Washington only has one win in the last six weeks but its performance in Sundays 38–31 loss to Philadelphia was encouraging. Sam Howell threw for almost 400 yards and four touchdowns and, crucially, only took one sack. On the other side of this matchup, wins have been even harder to come by for New England, which has had much more trouble scoring than the Commanders. Washingtons defense will be weaker up front after trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline but getting more than a field goal on the road is a good proposition for a Commanders team thats 3–1–1 against the spread as an underdog on the year.

Michael Fabiano (2-6): Cowboys +2.5

I have been lousy at making this one damn pick every week, so I have decided Im leaving the picks up to my dog Kylo for the rest of the season. Since Im a Cowboys fan and they have a huge game this week, I put down a Cowboys helmet and an Eagles helmet with a treat in front of each. You can see the video on X. The treat he picked first wins. He went with the Cowboys! This is how Im making my picks moving forward. Im guessing Kylo will do better than me!

Jen Piacenti (2-6): Colts -2.5

No team has a better backfield tandem than Indianapolis. Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor are going to run wild on this Panthers defense that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns to running backs (12) as well as an average of 126 rushing yards per game and 5.02 yards per carry. Gardner Minshew is the more experienced QB, too. Bryce Young got his first NFL win last Sunday and the matchup looks good for him on paper, but the Colts will easily cover the 2.5 points.

