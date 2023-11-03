NFL Week 9 Player Props to Target: Finally, It’s Jonathan Taylor Time

Sundays games kick off early in London as we get yet another glorious 12- hour day of NFL.

We are going to play Kamara receiving props until they break. Not only has Kamara exceeded this receiving yards prop in four of five games played this year, hes exceeded this catch prop in three of five as well. Hes averaging nine targets per game this season -- by far the most for any player at the position -- and the Bears are allowing a league-leading 62 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. They are also allowing a 78.7% catch-rate and a league-worst 8.19 yards per target. Even with the Saints expected to be ahead in this game, Ill take the over for Kamara on both props.

If theres a week to get Taylor going, this is it. The Panthers are allowing 5.02 yards per carry and 126 rushing yards per game this year, so even if the workload is evenly split with Zack Moss, Taylor should exceed this number. Last week, Taylor had one more carry than Moss while being on the field for 15 more snaps.

Lamb has 21 targets, 14 catches, 275 yards and two scores across the past two games played, and the Cowboys won both. Dallas has seemed to figure out how to get the ball to its best playmaker. Surely that trend continues vs. an Eagles defense that has allowed the most catches (134) and the second-most receiving yards (1528) to opposing wideouts this year.

Kincaid now has consecutive games with 7-plus targets and 65-plus yards, and this week he gets a Cincinnati team that lost both its starting safeties in free agency this year. The Bengals are allowing an average of 64 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

O.K., this one is just a gut feeling. After putting up a total stinker last week, I expect the Chiefs to come back fighting. Mahomes should be over his stomach bug and the Miami defense has been plenty generous to opposing quarterbacks. The Chiefs dont lean on the run, so expect the reigning MVP to do his part in the game with the highest total of the week at SI Sportsbook. Mahomes has gone over this prop twice this season -- vs. the Bears and the Chargers. Let's root for a shootout.

