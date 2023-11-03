BASKETBALL

Former Suns star dies

Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who had his number retired by the Phoenix Suns, has died. He was 69. Davis was star in college for North Carolina where he played for the late Dean Smith. It was North Carolina, where Davis’ nephew Hubert Davis is the Tar Heels’ coach, which announced Walter Davis’ death Thursday. The school’s release said Walter Davis died Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, N.C. He was drafted fifth overall by Phoenix in 1977 and became the NBA rookie of the year after averaging 24.2 points a game. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6. In college, Davis helped lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA title game in 1977, where they lost to Marquette. He is 10th all-time in scoring in Tar Heels’ history.

TENNIS

Pegula wins at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula finished round-robin singles play at the WTA Finals with a 3-0 record a year after going 0-3 at the season-ending championship, heading to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari on Thursday night in Cancun, Mexico. The fifth-seeded Pegula extended her overall winning streak to eight matches, including a title at the Korean Open last month. The 29-year-old American has won all six sets she’s played in Cancun so far and will play in the semifinals on Saturday. The other semifinalist from their group was to be determined later Thursday, when No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka was scheduled to face Elena Rybakina in a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final. The two semifinalists from the other singles group will be settled today, when U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and four-time major champ Iga Swiatek meets three-time Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Sinner drops out

Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match. “I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy,” the fourth-seeded Italian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his decision which saw third-round opponent Alex de Minaur get a walkover into the quarterfinals. “I finished the match when it was almost 3 in the morning [Thursday] and didn’t go to bed until a few hours later. I had less than 12 hours to rest and prepare for the next game,” Sinner said. “I have to make the right decision for my health and my body.” De Minaur will next play fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who ousted qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3. Novak Djokovic did enough for a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor to extend his winning streak to 15 matches. Djokovic next meets defending champion Holger Rune in a rematch of last year’s final. The sixth-seeded Rune beat Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-3. Stefanos Tsitsipas qualified for the ATP Finals by beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round. No. 11 seeded Hubert Hurkacz beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3 to next face Grigor Dimitrov, who cruised past Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-2. Karen Khachanov, who won the tournament in 2018, rallied to beat qualifier Roman Safiullin 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal match against Tsitsipas.

BASEBALL

Series the least-watched ever

The Texas Rangers’ 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this year’s World Series. However, it was not enough to prevent the five-game series from being the least-watched Fall Classic in recorded TV history. Nielsen and Fox said Thursday the World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, less than the 9.79 million average from the 2020 series, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. It was a 23% decline from last year’s series, when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games and averaged 11.78 million. Wednesday night’s game averaged 11.48 million on Fox, a jump of 3 million compared to Tuesday night’s audience. Monday night’s Game 3 set the record for the least-watched World Series game on record at 8.13 million.

Muncy, LA agree to extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers and third baseman Max Muncy agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract extension that will keep the veteran slugger with the club through 2025, the team announced Thursday. The deal also includes a $10 million club option for 2026, as well as performance bonuses in 2025 and 2026, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly. The move effectively replaces the $14 million club option for next season that was in Muncy’s previous contract. With the new deal, the 33-year-old will make $12 million in each of the next two seasons, shaving a little money off the Dodgers’ annual payroll while giving Muncy the security of a multi-year deal. He has 472 RBI and 466 walks in 751 regular-season games with the Dodgers — all of which are most on the team since 2018.

Rea stays with Brewers

Right-hander Colin Rea stayed with the Milwaukee Brewers rather than explore the free-agent market, agreeing Thursday to a $4.5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $10 million over two seasons. Rea gets a $3.5 million salary next season, and the deal includes a $5.5 million team option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. Rea went 14-8 this season and set career highs in wins, starts (22), innings (124 2/3) and strikeouts (110). He is 14-14 with a 4.74 ERA in five major league seasons.

Cruz plans to retire

Nelson Cruz said Thursday he is retiring at age 43 after hitting 464 home runs in 19 major league seasons. He was released by San Diego on July 10 after batting .245 with 5 homers and 23 RBI in 49 games. He hit 18 postseason homers and played in consecutive World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010 and 2011.

GOLF

Percy leads in Mexico

Cameron Percy of Australia had only one birdie over his last five holes and still matched his best score on the PGA Tour, a 10-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead Thursday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Los Cabos, Mexico. He led by two over Camilo Villegas and Michael Kim, who both played in the morning, and Nat Lashley and Tano Goya, who played in the afternoon.