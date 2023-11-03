Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 03, 1923

McGEHEE -- Three young negroes of Grady, returning from a tour of the country seeking work, laid down on the railroad tracks of the Helena-McGehee branch of the Missouri Pacific, seven miles north of McGehee about 8:30 o'clock last night to rest and fell asleep. A passenger train came tearing along in the fog. One of the negroes is dead, another probably will die and the third was painfully injured. News of the accident was brought here by Charles Scott, least injured of the survivors. He said that the first he knew of the accident was when he was hurried from the railroad track into a ditch. When he scrambled to his feet and went back got seek his companions he found Jackson dead and George Young with a broken leg and his foot crushed. The accident was not reported by any train crew and it is believed the forms of the negroes were hidden from the engineer by the fog. Young and Scott were picked up by train No. 331 at midnight and brought to McGehee and later sent to their homes at Grady.

50 years ago

Nov. 03, 1973

The state Correction Department has leased duplicating equipment to teach printing and duplicating skills to inmates, and there have been plans to do some work for other state agencies. The decision may limit the amount that can be done. Judge Hickman observed that the Arkansas Supreme Court had held that duplication was not printing and that state agencies could operate that kind of equipment rather than buying the materials under state printing contracts.

25 years ago

Nov 03, 1998

A Little Rock man who told his father he was carrying out God's will was convicted Monday of interfering with access to two abortion clinics. A federal jury deliberated about an hour before finding J. Fred Hart Jr. guilty of two misdemeanor violations of the Federal Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Hart, a lawyer and vocal abortion opponent, parked rented Ryder trucks outside the Little Rock clinics on Sept. 25, 1997. Clinic employees arriving for work called police, who evacuated the surrounding areas and called in the fire department's bomb squad. No explosives were found. Each violation carries a possible penalty of six months in jail and a $10,000 fine. The federal law prohibits the use of "force or the threat of force" to "interfere" with or "intimidate" anyone seeking reproductive health services.

10 years ago

Nov. 03, 2013

State Rep. John Walker's visit to the Little Rock School District's administrative offices last week prompted a strongly worded letter from Superintendent Dexter Suggs in which he told the civil-rights attorney to make an appointment before future visits. "When you enter the building, you are not allowed to free-roam the halls or enter district employees' offices for the purpose of seeking unspecified information," Suggs said in a Wednesday letter to Walker, D-Little Rock, who represents the district's black students in a 30-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit. "LRSD employees of the Human Resources Department were harassed and intimidated by you on Oct. 29," Suggs said in the letter. "This is not acceptable behavior and it will not be tolerated," he wrote and added that he had been apprised of Walker's "characteristically unpleasant, unethical and unprofessional contact with employees" dating to 2001.