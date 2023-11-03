PB to host Robinson matchup

Three teams enter the final week of the regular season tied for first place in the 5A-Central Conference, and two will play one another tonight to set the stage for the playoffs.

Pine Bluff High School will host Robinson at 7 p.m. at Jordan Stadium with at least a share of the conference championship and the chance to host a state playoff game on the line.

Pine Bluff (7-2, 6-1 in 5A-Central) had two weeks to prepare for this game since clinching a top-three finish with a 26-7 win at Morrilton, and Coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras are ready.

"We took the bye week time to get more mentally focused on Robinson rather than physically focused," Williams said. "We tried to get physically healed up from some of the nagging injuries throughout the season. This week, we got after it more physically to get ready for Robinson."

Robinson (7-2, 6-1) defeated White Hall 41-19 last week.

The Zebras and Senators enter the week tied with Mills University Studies for first place. Since Mills beat both, the Comets will win any tie that arises. If Mills wins its home game against Vilonia, the Comets will be seeded first and share the conference title with the Pine Bluff-Robinson winner. If Vilonia wins, the Comets will be seeded second.

This means the loser of tonight's game in Pine Bluff will finish third in the conference standings and will travel for the first round of the playoffs, while the winner will finish in the top two and get a home game.

With Pine Bluff having not played in two weeks, there's always the danger of coming into this game rusty. Williams said the key to avoiding that lies in how the team practices.

"What you want to do is ramp up practice," Williams said. "You want to make practice as competitive as possible when you start practice. Make it as much like game situation as possible. Make sure you have punishment behind the competition in practice to let them know that it's not OK to just walk around and not be running around."

Although the Zebras have talented players throughout their offense, they have won with defense in recent weeks. After allowing 30 points in the season opener at Grenada (Miss.), Pine Bluff's opponents are averaging 12.6 points per game in regulation. Only one in-state opponent, Maumelle, has surpassed 14 in regulation. Mills scored 14 in regulation before winning 24-21 in double overtime.

Williams said Pine Bluff's defense reacts quickly to opposing offenses.

"They fly to the ball, and then they recognize what's being done before it's done," Williams said. "We take a lot of pride in that. Coach Steven Heard, my defensive coordinator, takes a lot of pride in formation recognition, and when he does that, our kids are mentally prepared."

Robinson junior quarterback Quentin Murphy Jr. leads the Senators' offense. He has thrown 11 touchdown passes and rushed for five. He leads the team with 77.3 rushing yards per game, with junior Nick Abrams leading the running backs with 12 touchdowns.

Pine Bluff's offense lit up the scoreboard early in the season, scoring 35 or more points each of the first four weeks of September. Since then, the Zebras are averaging 20 points per game in regulation over the past four games.