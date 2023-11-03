PRESCOTT 62, HORATIO 7

Sections
Today at 2:18 a.m.

PRESCOTT -- Pierce Yates completed 10 of 11 passes for 246 yards and 5 touchdowns, helping Prescott (9-1, 5-0 3A-5) pick up a win over Horatio (1-9, 0-5).

D'Wayne White had two receptions for 98 yards, with both of them resulting in touchdowns. Spencer Hubbard gained 60 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jah'Noah Harris led the Curley Wolves' running game with 117 yards and a touchdown.

DeCari Prater, Jayquan Dickerson, Owen Glass and Rhett Cornish each recorded an interception on defense, and Prater returned his for a 58-yard touchdown.

