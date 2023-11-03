RAZORBACKS REPORT: KJ calls new OC Guiton a ‘great man’





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson got a laugh when asked about whether he has seen clips of new offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton's playing days as a quarterback at Ohio State.

Guiton played in 17 games his final two seasons at Ohio State (2012-13), with 888 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns plus 362 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in those two seasons.

"Yeah, I watched some of them a while back," Jefferson said. "We always go back and forth about who's the best runner? Who had the best run? Things like that.

"We all have fun with it, have jokes with it. Just having a guy like Coach Guiton, just a positive person. A great person to be around. A great coach and a great man. Just having a guy like that being able to coach you and have fun with, and also he played the position, so it's just fun to be able to take some time up and just jump around."

Ready Rocket

Coach Sam Pittman indicated Wednesday night that ace tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders should be ready for a return to action in his home state of Florida for the Hogs' 11 a.m. game against the Gators on Saturday.

"Rocket's practiced three days this week and I think he's ready," Pittman said on his radio show. "I don't know exactly what kind of shape he's in but we're going to find out. He's looked good this week in practice. He had a full practice today and looked good."

'Sale' pitch

Coach Sam Pittman considers himself friends with Florida offensive coordinator Rob Sale, a former LSU offensive lineman who works alongside Darnell Stapleton with the Gators offensive linemen.

Sale served as the offensive line coach at Georgia in Coach Mark Richt's final season in 2015 and he was replaced by Pittman for Coach Kirby Smart for 2016.

"With Rob, it was uncomfortable for him and really it was uncomfortable for me too, but he handled it like a champion," Pittman said. "When I went to Georgia, he was the offensive line coach there that I was replacing, that had gotten let go.

"We went in there. Kirby asked us to go in there and watch them during their bowl prep for Penn State that year and we went in there and obviously he was the coach and we were professional and talked and he told me about his guys there and things of that nature."

Sale was on staff at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020 when Pittman's friend DJ Looney, the Ragin' Cajuns tight ends coach, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Aug. 1, 2020.

"We got closer in that relationship too because I was checking on him and the coaches there at Louisiana and obviously we had a similar love for DJ Looney."

Current Florida Coach Billy Napier was head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2018-21.

November heat

Temperatures have been tamped down for two-plus weeks in Northwest Arkansas and the humidity has not been a big issue of late, but the Hogs will see a big rise in both for Saturday's game at Florida. The temperature is expected to top out in the low 80s and humidity will rise from the high 60s into the low 80s through the course of the day.

"It's humid down there, so hydration will be a big thing for us," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said.

"We think it's going to be around 76 to 78, so we should be fine there in that temperature," Coach Sam Pittman said. "It may get up to 80 by the end of the game or something.

"We've talked about hydration and make sure we're ready to go. It'll be fun to go out there. It'll be a good atmosphere and good weather for November."

Royal Gators

Florida has a pair of players with royalty in their names in edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun.

But the Gators balance out the regal names with some regular joes like long snapper Rocco Underwood, kicker Trey Smack and linebacker Scooby Williams.

Florida also has legacy talent on its roster in cornerback Ethan Pouncey, the second cousin of twin brothers Maurkice and Mike Pouncey, former Gators who were both 2009 All-SEC first-team picks and are now in the NFL. Maurkice Pouncey was a first-team All-America pick by three publications and the 2009 Rimington Award winner.

ESPN2 stats

ESPN2 will televise the Arkansas at Florida game, the first time the Gators have played on the network since a 45-16 loss at Missouri on Nov. 4, 2017.

Florida has not won a game televised by ESPN2 since a 31-24 victory over East Carolina on Sept. 12, 2015.

Scoring streak

Florida has scored in 444 consecutive games, an NCAA record and 53 games longer than any other team in the history of college football.

The scoring streak dates to a 16-0 home loss to Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988, and includes the full tenures of coaches Gary Darnell (1989), Steve Spurrier (1990-2001), Ron Zook (2002-04), Charlie Strong (interim 2004), Urban Meyer (2005-10), Will Muschamp (2011-14), D.J. Durkin (interim 2014), Jim McElwain (2015-17), Randy Shannon (interim 2017), Dan Mullen (2018-21) and Billy Napier (2022-present).

Knowing Napier

Coach Sam Pittman said he gets along with his Florida counterpart Billy Napier, who is under pressure with an 11-10 record in his second season with the Gators.

"I like Billy a lot," Pittman said. "He came up through Louisiana and did a wonderful job there. ... I have a lot of respect for Billy. He's got them playing really hard. They've got a good team."

Napier was also complimentary of Pittman at his Monday press conference

"I know Sam Pittman personally, and I have a ton of respect for him as a coach and a man," Napier said. "I do think they're a lot closer than their record indicates. This will be a challenge."

Florida recruiting

The Razorbacks have five scholarship players from Florida on their roster in tailbacks Raheim Sanders and Isaiah Augustave, offensive linemen Josh Braun and Amaury Wiggins and cornerback Jaheim Singletary.

Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks will "spot" recruit in the Sunshine State while keeping more of a presence in Georgia due to strong connections in the Peach State from associate head coach Jimmy Smith and himself.

Assistant coaches are not scheduled to be scouting prep games in Florida on Friday night after the Razorbacks arrive for their game the next morning against the Gators.

Takeaways

Arkansas was leading the country early in the season in turnover margin but currently ranks 55th in that department. The Razorbacks have 12 takeaways on 4 fumble recoveries and 8 interceptions and 9 giveaways on 2 lost fumbles and 7 interceptions for a plus-3 total.

Florida has only four takeaways, interceptions by Miguel Mitchell and Devin Moore and fumble recoveries by Jalen Kimber and Aaron Gates. Only Temple among FBS teams has fewer takeaways with three.

The Gators rank 13th in the SEC and 95th in the country with a minus-0.38 turnover margin as they have had seven turnovers.

Extra points

Florida has 12 seniors on its roster, the third fewest in the country behind Colorado (3) and Old Dominion (6). The Gators' combined returning starts of 115 is second fewest in the FBS behind Colorado (36).

Florida has a defensive tackle in Desmond Watson who has to be one of the biggest players in college football. The 6-5 junior is listed at 435 pounds.





