PREP FOOTBALL: Rice a big factor in West’s success

CENTERTON — The foundation of the Bentonville West football program is F.A.S.T., an acronym that stands for “fundamentals, attitude, selflessness and toughness.” According to Coach Bryan Pratt, who’s led the Wolverines since the school opened in 2016, there’s not a better representation of F.A.S.T., and in particular selflessness, than senior quarterback Dalton Rice.

“He’s the kid that’s the first one here and the last one to leave,” Pratt said. “He’s always watching film and asking questions, doing whatever he’s got to do for the team. … He is definitely the one that symbolizes the selflessness because it’s not about him. It’s about the team. To see him have success says a lot about what kind of kid he is.” Rice was the Wolverines’ backup quarterback in 2022 behind starter Jake Casey, who passed for more than 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns a year ago. In fact, Rice, who stands 6-2 and weighs 205 pounds, was preparing to see action at other positions, including tight end, fullback and maybe even defensive end. All that changed in February when Casey informed the coaching staff he was no longer going to be able to play football because of head injuries sustained during last season and in an offseason car accident.

Rice moved into the starting quarterback role in the spring and has led the Wolverines to a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 mark in 7A-West Conference play heading into tonight’s regular-season finale at home against Bentonville (6-3, 5-1). The winner will earn the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West and a first-round bye, while the loser will get the No. 3 seed and host a first-round playoff game next week.

Picked to finish fourth in the league by the conference coaches, Bentonville West has won five straight games in league play, including road wins at Rogers (31-25) on Oct. 13 and Fort Smith Southside (24-21) last week.

“It’s been a really good time,” Rice said. “Our team expectations coming into the year were to kind of do exactly what we’ve been doing — hit a win streak and hopefully get a high seed in conference play. That’s what our goal has been and that’s what we’ve been trying to execute over the last nine weeks. I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job.” Rice, who scored a 34 on the ACT, has played a key role in all of it. He’s completed 194 of 290 passes for 2,040 yards with 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

“He’s had some really good numbers, and the most important thing is he’s been able to take care of the football,” Pratt said. “He has some ability to run the football a little bit when he gets in trouble. He kind of forced a throw last week. It was his first pick in like 169 attempts or something. He’s taking care of the ball, and he’s being smart with it. He trusts his receivers and he understands the offense real well.

“Offensively, he has to know what the offensive line is thinking, he has to know what the running back is thinking, what the receivers are thinking. All while he is trying to read the defense or do what he’s supposed to do with the down and distance and that kind of stuff. It’s huge for us and we’ve had some really good quarterbacks here. And all of them are intelligent and that kind of fits the mold as we’re starting to develop them.” Rice helped engineer two late rallies at Rogers, where Bentonville West trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter and scored 18 straight points to take a 24-17 lead . After Rogers retook the lead 25-24 with 43 seconds left, Rice led the Wolverines on the game-winning touchdown drive and hit Harris Vinson for a 21-yard scoring pass with 13 seconds left for the game-winner.

Last week at Southside, the Wolverines trailed 7-3 at halftime and Rice threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the second half as Bentonville West came up with another big road win.

“Those are huge wins to get and they obviously matter a ton for playoff seeding,” Rice said. “Ones we won’t forget for sure.” Rice has had plenty of help, too. Jaxson Brust has caught 59 passes for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vinson has 39 catches for 590 yards and 7 scores. Running back Cole Edmondson had 17 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in the win at Southside.

And what about Casey, the former starting quarterback? He’s been with the Wolverines all season, helping with getting the signals in from the sideline and mentoring Rice.

“Having Jake still around in the program, he’s been a great, great mentor for me,” Rice said. “Being able to step into a leadership role like being a captain and being one of those guys on the team that can lead and help others grow, it’s been a good experience and we’ve all kind of come together for more team success than we really expected.”