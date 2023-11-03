Rick Lee’s Breeders’ Cup selections and analysis

Today's Rick Lee selections at the 40th Breeders' Cup

Juvenile Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 5-furlongs, turf, 2-year-olds

BIG EVS scored a decisive Grade II win in his last in England, and he has won three of his past four races. He has the speed to be in a striking position turning for home. CRIMSON ADVOCATE is an exceptionally quick filly who has earned stake wins in England and at Gulfstream Park. NO NAY METS has easily won consecutive ungraded stakes, and the three-time turf-sprint winner has steadily ascending Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Big Evs;Marquand;Appleby;3-1

1 Crimson Advocate;Velazquez;Weaver;4-1

2 No Nay Mets;IOrtiz;Weaver;4-1

8 Cherry Blossom;Moore;O'Brien;12-1

5 Givemethebeatboys;Foley;Harrington;15-1

12 Committee of One;Torres;Asmussen;8-1

6 Starlust;Dettori;Beckett;20-1

9 Amidst Waves;Prat;Weaver;8-1

11 Slider;Berrios;Sadler;8-1

10 Valiant Force;Buick;Murray;12-1

7 Shards;Beschizza;Danner;15-1

3 Tiger Belle;Demuro;McGuinness;15-1

13 Hedwig;Rispoli;Harty;20-1

14 Asean;Gaffalione;O'Brien;20-1

15 April Vintage;Rosario;Miller;20-1

Juvenile Fillies. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, 2-year-old fillies

TAMARA impressively ran away from 11 rivals in winning the Grade I Del Mar Debutante, and the unbeaten and untested filly is strictly the one to catch and beat. CANDIED followed a determined debut sprint victory with a nice rally winning the Grade I Alcibiades at Keeneland, and her two-turn experience may be the difference. BRIGHTWORK is a Grade I winning juvenile filly who has won four of five races, and she is a threat if she has an excuse for a dull showing at Keeneland.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Tamara;Smith;Mandella;4-5

1 Candied;Saez;Pletcher;4-1

9 Brightwork;Santana;Ortiz;12-1

12 Just F Y I;Alvarado;Mott;8-1

6 Chatalas;Fresu;Glatt;8-1

3 Scalable;JOrtiz;Pletcher;20-1

2 Jody's Pride;Prat;Abreu;15-1

10 Accommodate Eva;Velazquez;Stewart;30-1

11 Life Talk;IOrtiz;Pletcher;20-1

13 Alys Beach;Gaffalione;Amoss;30-1

8 Esprit Enchante;Hernandez;Miller;20-1

4 Where's My Ring;Espinoza;Brinkerhoff;30-1

5 Omaha Girl;Rispoli;Delgado;30-1

Juvenile Fillies Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, 2-year-old fillies

SHE FEELS PRETTY circled rivals en route to a clear victory in the Grade I Natalma at Woodbine, and the stake has already produced five next-out winners. PORTA FORTUNA showed speed winning a recent Grade I in Great Britain, and the European invader has won four of her six races. CARLA'S WAY exits a clear front-running victory in a Grade II in Great Britain, and she is improving and keeps a top Euro rider in Doyle.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 She Feels Pretty;Velazquez;DeVaux;4-1

6 Porta Fortuna;Murphy;DO'Brien;5-1

9 Carla's Way;Doyle;Crisford;6-1

3 Buchu;Garcia;Bauer;6-1

12 Hard to Justify;Prat;Brown;6-1

8 Life's an Audible;IOrtiz;Pletcher;15-1

10 Austere;Gaffalione;Walsh;12-1

4 Laulne;Franco;D'Amato;15-1

5 Content;Moore;O'Brien;15-1

14 Les Pavots;Barzalona;Graffard;8-1

15 Go With Gusto;Rosario;Casse;15-1

7 Gala Brand;JOrtiz;Mott;12-1

13 Dreamfyre;Berrios;Jauregui;15-1

1 Buttercream Babe;Saez;Maker;30-1

2 Flattery;Hernandez;Eurton;30-1

16 Mo Fox Givin;Dettori;Powell;30-1

Juvenile. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

MUTH looked exceptionally good in a debut win over this track in June, and he remained unbeaten at Santa Anita by winning the Grade I American Pharoah around two turns last month. LOCKED made a determined rally and got up in time to win the Grade I Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland, the son of Gun Runner should be rolling late. TIMBERLAKE splashed his way to victory winning the Grade I Champagne at Aqueduct, and he dominated maiden rivals over a fast track this summer at Ellis.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Muth;Hernandez;Baffert;4-1

6 Locked;JOrtiz;Pletcher;7-2

4 Timberlake;Geroux;Cox;4-1

2 Prince of Monaco;Prat;Baffert;4-1

1 The Wine Steward;Saez;Maker;8-1

9 Fierceness;Velazquez;Pletcher;6-1

8 General Partner;Franco;Brown;8-1

3 Wine Me Up;Vazquez;Baffert;15-1

11 Noted;IOrtiz;Pletcher;20-1

7 Cuban Thunder;Pereira;Murray;30-1

5 Ecoro Neo;Kawada;Mori;30-1

Juvenile Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

UNQUESTIONABLE was a troubled second behind a talented runner in a Grade I last month in France, and trainer Aiden O'Brien has been very successful in this stake. RIVER TIBER has sprinted in top company in Europe, and trainer Aiden O'Brien puts his top rider on this colt. CARSON'S RUN finished full of run in winning the Grade I Summer at Woodbine, and the improving one-run colt may be able to tale back and save some ground from a difficult post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Unquestionable;Dettori;O'Brien;4-1

2 River Tiber;Moore;O'Brien;3-1

14 Carson's Run;Davis;Clemente;6-1

9 Endlessly;Hernandez;McCarthy;5-1

7 Agate Road;IOrtiz;Pletcher;8-1

12 Mountain Bear;McMonagle;O'Brien;12-1

5 My Boy Prince;Rosario;Casse;8-1

10 Fulmineo;Gaffalione;Delacour;20-1

11 Liam's Journey;Franco;Maker;30-1

4 Can Group;Prat;Casse;12-1

6 Stay Hot;Fresu;Eurton;20-1

13 Grand Mo the First;Berrios;Barboza;20-1

3 Tok Tok;Velazquez;Motion;20-1

1 Air Recruit;Saez;Delacour;20-1