SALEM 50, QUITMAN 0

SALEM -- Elijah Romine carried the ball 17 times for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Salem (10-0, 6-0 3A-2) past Quitman (4-6, 2-4).

Kaden Brink accounted for 166 total yards and a touchdown, with 108 of those yards coming on the ground. Jackson Taylor rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns.