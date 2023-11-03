Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

John Sangster, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Sangster was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

James Jones, 43, of 504 E. Main St. in Huntsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and for being a sex offender living near a school or daycare. Jones was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Traci Robichaud, 47, of 5707 Samantha St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking. Robichaud was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Tyrece Martin, 43, of 1505 Joye St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Martin was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Bella Vista

Zchan Willis, 48, or 4 Fingers Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Willis was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Travis Arnold, 42, of 258 Row Road in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Arnold was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Brian Hingle, 24, of 6303 S. 38th St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Hingle was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.