



FAYETTEVILLE -- Slightly lost in the University of Arkansas' 7-3 homecoming loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago was the play from its defense.

Criticism launched at the Arkansas offense drew the big share of publicity, as offensive coordinator Dan Enos was shown the door and receivers coach Kenny Guiton moved into the position as play caller and quarterbacks coach the day after the loss.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Razorbacks held Mississippi State to 205 total yards as the Arkansas defense stacked another exhibit in its case of being one of the most improved units in the FBS under rookie SEC coordinator Travis Williams.

"They've been playing with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of pride," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said on his radio show on Wednesday night. "I think we lost a little bit of that on offense and we've got to get that back.

"With T-Will and that group of guys, there's so much enthusiasm, so much confidence pouring out of those guys. A good coach actually gets players to play better than what they are and I think the defensive staff [has done that]."

Arkansas moved up to 31st in the country in total defense, giving up an average of 333 yards per game. That's an improvement of 92 spots in the NCAA's total defense rankings for FBS teams for Williams, his staff and players.

"On the defensive side, we have a lot of fun," transfer safety Alfahiym Walcott said on Pittman's radio show. "We're just a defense that's going to be relentless. That's how we are."

The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) will send one of the nation's most underrated defenses into Florida's famed Swamp at 11 a.m. Saturday to contend with a Gators' offense that protects the ball, likes to work the edges and completes an astronomical percentage of its passes.

"We have legit depth and we have really good coaches over there," Pittman said. "They've done a really good job. ... The entire thing is they're playing with a lot of pride, a lot of character."

The Hogs have held four of their five SEC opponents well under their scoring averages. Arkansas held Mississippi State 18 points below its average, LSU 13 points below, Ole Miss 12 and Alabama 7.

Texas A&M, which averages 32 points per game, is the only SEC opponent that has scored more against Arkansas with a 34-22 win.

The Gators rank ninth in the SEC with 28 points per game, but they have been a different beast at home, averaging 34.5 points and 450 yards per game in wins over McNeese State, Tennessee, Charlotte and Vanderbilt.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, a Wisconsin transfer, is completing a beefy 75.9% of his passes to rank third in the country.

"I would say he's very good quarterback," Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas said.

"He's throwing at a rate of 70-something percent completions," Pittman said. "I mean that's unheard of."

Mertz's numbers are even better at the Swamp. The 6-3, 215-pound junior is 83 of 100 (83%) in home games for 872 yards, 6 touchdowns and no interceptions.

"They're an edge team," Pittman said on his radio show. "They want to get the ball out on the edge, whether it be bubble screens, whether it be reverses, whether it be the running back, whether it be rolling the quarterback on nakeds. They're really going to stretch the edge on us with their offense."

Florida boasts one of the top running back groups in the conference, with aces in junior Montrell Johnson and sophomore Trevor Etienne supplemented by freshman Treyaun Webb.

Johnson rushed for 109 yards against Georgia last week, the third-highest individual total allowed by the Bulldogs this season. He has 26 career rushing touchdowns, tops among all current SEC backs.

Etienne, who gouged Tennessee with 172 rushing yards in a Week 3 win for the Gators, averages 5.9 yards per carry, the third-best average in the SEC among qualifiers.

Senior wideout Ricky Pearsall, a 6-1, 190-pounder, leads the Gators with 50 receptions for 718 yards and 3 touchdowns. Speedy freshman Eugene Wilson, a 5-10, 170-pounder, had four catches for 62 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown, on the first possession against Georgia.

Wilson has four carries for 48 yards as the Gators look to propel him to the flanks.

"They run a lot of screens, a lot of big Xs, a lot of waggles," Thomas said. "We've just got to be able to fit the run. It's a lot of motion, so be able to fit the run and play assignment-sound football."

Arkansas defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat has already played three times at the Swamp while at Missouri, losing to the Gators in 2018, '20 and '22.

Jeffcoat called Florida a very talented team.

"They do a lot of stretch, lot of zone, things of that sort," Jeffcoat said. "We've got to be able to lock it in and take it one play at a time. I'm excited to play them."

The Razorbacks hope an open date last week will contribute to a good defensive showing.

"I'd say it's a blessing," Jeffcoat said. "An opportunity to rest and recover, but also extra time to prepare for our opponent."

Said Thomas, "Having a full week of preparation and then having a whole other week to watch the game that they played, I feel like that has helped us a lot. Just having that film study and having that break really has helped us heal our bodies."

The Razorbacks might get more participation from top cornerback Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern, who was a healthy scratch against Mississippi State after missing a couple of games recovering from a concussion. Freshman Jaylon Braxton has made strides at cornerback, playing opposite Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson in McGlothern's absence, with safety Hudson Clark sliding into the nickel or "Hog" role.

Pittman said a return by McGlothern would contribute to better depth.

"Braxton has played really well, so we're really fortunate to have all three of those guys," Pittman said, referencing Braxton, Johnson and McGlothern. "But if we move Nudie back to corner it certainly would allow us to move Snaxx back to Hog and have some positive things come with that outcome as well."





