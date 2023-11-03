SOCCER

Razorbacks advance to Sunday’s SEC final

No. 10 Arkansas advanced to its ninth SEC Tournament championship game appearance after shutting out No. 18 Mississippi State 2-0 on Thursday night in the semifinals in Pensacola, Fla.

The top-seeded Razorbacks will face No. 2 seed Georgia for the title Sunday at 1 p.m. Central. Georgia defeated Texas A&M 3-2 in Thursday night’s other semifinal.

The Razorbacks (14-3-2) and Bulldogs (9-4-5) faced each other on Oct. 5, when Arkansas took a 2-1 win at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is back in the title match for the seventh time in the past eight tournaments, but the Razorbacks have never won the event.

On Thursday, Arkansas forward Ava Tankersley scored the opener in the 13th minute after being left unmarked in the 18-yard box. Senior forward Anna Podojil sent in a cross from outside the box that Kiley Dulaney headed down to Tankersley who readied and fired off her right foot past Mississippi State goalkeeper Maddy Anderson.

Freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver picked up her sixth shutout of the season and came up with a big diving save in the 53rd minute. Carver and Arkansas have yet to allow a goal in the tournament.

Senior forward Morgan White scored with five minutes to play, her second goal of the tournament and her eighth goal of the season. White linked up with midfielder Bea Franklin at the top of the penalty box where White shot it over a diving Anderson.

FOOTBALL

Clarksville’s Buckner to resign after season

Khris Buckner announced via Facebook on Wednesday that he would be resigning as head coach of the Clarksville Panthers effective after tonight’s scheduled home game against Dardanelle.

Buckner is in his eighth year as head coach of his alma mater, where is was an all-state quarterback and played in the state All-Star game in 1996 after which he played for two seasons at the University of Central Arkansas. Clarksville (0-9, 0-6 5A-West) will be looking for its first conference win of the season tonight.

— Leland Barclay

VOLLEYBALL

UAFS sets block record in loss

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith set a program record with 15 solo blocks, but fell 3-2 (28-26, 14-25, 25-22, 27-29, 15-12) in a five-set match to University of Texas-Tyler on Wednesday in Lone Star Conference volleyball action.

Outside hitter Caelyn Gunn led the way with a match-high 22 kills for the Lions. Gunn’s 22 kills came on a .327 attack percentage while fellow outside hitter Nyia Anderson added 18 kills.

Setter Chloe Price dished out 52 assists in the loss. Middle blocker Hannah Watkins – which ranks second most for a single match. Middle blocker Angelina Hardison added six blocks – four solo.