Harding Academy’s Wyatt Simmons (front) fights his way into the end zone Friday to score a touchdown during a 41-14 victory over Heber Springs at First Security Stadium in Searcy. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

How Arkansas’ 2024 football commitments are faring: DB JADEN ALLEN 6-0, 165, ALEDO, TEXAS TONIGHT: at Brewer FOR SEASON: 24 TT, 5 PBU RB JADAN BAUGH 6-1, 215,... Already a subscriber? Log in!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content