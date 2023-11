STUTTGART 28, BALD KNOB 21

BALD KNOB -- Jawyan Terry ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with less than two minutes to play, as Stuttgart (7-3, 4-2 4A-2) closed the regular season with a victory over Bald Knob (5-5, 3-3).

Quarterback Cain Price threw for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Quarterion Johnson caught 3 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Deontae Clark had 5 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.