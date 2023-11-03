Switch results in KO score, Monticello victory

MONTICELLO -- When Monticello fell behind in the second half Thursday night, the Billies responded immediately.

Monticello defeated Crossett 36-26 at Hyatt Field to clinch a third-place finish in the 4A-8 Conference.

Crossett (6-4, 5-3) took a 26-20 lead late in the third quarter after Wanson Belcher got the Eagles to the Billies' 1 with a 73-yard run. Max Brooks ran it in on the next play.

Senior Quay Rhodes returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown to give the Billies (7-3, 6-2) the lead back for good.

Rhodes said he swapped places with a teammate on the kickoff to get the opportunity to make the game-winning play.

"The whole game, they been kicking it to No. 13, Tejon [Tensley]," Rhodes said. "I see when he goes to the left side, they just flow to the left side. So I switched with him. When I switched with him, I hit the ball, ran 10, hit the hash and then just went to the sideline."

On Crossett's next drive, Monticello junior Curtis Barrow intercepted a pass and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown. Just over a minute after taking the lead, the Eagles trailed by 10 points and never recovered.

Billies quarterback Brooks Bowman completed 21 of 30 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown, a 41-yarder to Tensley. In addition to the interception return for a touchdown, the Monticello defense also provided 2 points on a safety when Trey Riley sacked Brooks, the Crossett quarterback, in the end zone.

Monticello rushed for 174 yards. Pharrell Lewis led the way with 95 yards, with freshman Joseph Accelus and senior Hunter Howard each scoring touchdowns.

Monticello Coach Randy Harvey said his seniors stepped up on senior night.

"You saw Quay Rhodes getting a lot of touches," Harvey said. "You saw [Tensley], you saw [Evan Bealer], and our quarterback, Brooks Bowman. On offense, those guys, they carried us all year long, and they continued to carry us tonight."

Crossett started the game in Monticello territory after Taylin Paskel returned the opening kickoff 49 yards to the Billies' 36e. Brooks finished a seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. He later made it 14-0 with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Paskel.

Monticello fought back to tie the game at 14-14 after a 1-yard touchdown run by Howard and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Bowman to Tensley. Monticello junior AJ Robinson sacked Brooks to end the first half, keeping the game tied.

Harvey said the Billies are comfortable playing from behind.

"We've done this all year long, to be honest," Harvey said. "We've been down every game we've played, and our kids are very resilient. They don't drop their heads at anything. Any adversity, they just look at it as something else we got to do. That's the thing I love about this team. We don't drop our heads when things go wrong."

Brooks rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns for Crossett while completing 6 of 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Paskel, in addition to his touchdown reception, returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score in the third quarter.