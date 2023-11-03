Tense Senate confirms 3 military execs

WASHINGTON -- The Senate confirmed three top military officers on Thursday -- including the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff -- as bipartisan frustration swirled around Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds more nominees.

Republican senators plan to hold a closed meeting next week to discuss the Alabama senator's blockade of senior military nominees, which he has been waging over a Pentagon abortion policy. Republicans have tried, unsuccessfully, for almost nine months to quietly persuade Tuberville to drop the holds on almost 400 nominees. Senior military officials have warned repeatedly that the situation threatens readiness and national security.

Anger over Tuberville's tactic spilled out in the Senate on Wednesday evening, when a group of Republican senators held the floor for more than four hours and called up 61 of the nominations for votes, praising each nominee for their military service and challenging the Alabama senator to explain himself. Tuberville showed no signs of letting up, quietly standing and objecting to each one even as his colleagues lashed out at him.

With Tuberville dug in, there are no easy answers on how to move forward.

Republicans said they will continue to try and negotiate with him, hoping to persuade Tuberville to hold up civilian nominees instead, and said that they will also try to force more votes. Democrats want stronger action and are seeking to move forward with a resolution that would allow batches of military nominees to be passed over Tuberville's objections. But that would need Republican support, and GOP senators are wary it could set a bad precedent that erodes the power of the minority in the Senate.

Whatever the next steps, Tuberville's Republican colleagues made clear that they are fed up.

"It's time to develop a new and smarter strategy," said Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, who served in the Marine Corps and was one of the senators who criticized Tuberville's blockade on the Senate floor.

The Senate on Thursday confirmed three of the nominees that Tuberville was holding up -- Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, Gen. David Allvin to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force and Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to serve as assistant commandant for the U.S. Marine Corps. Franchetti is the first woman to serve as a Pentagon service chief and hold a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Both of Arkansas' Republican Senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, voted yes to confirm Franchetti and Allvin while Boozman voted yes on Mahoney and Cotton abstained from voting for his confirmation.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday he was pleased that the Senate confirmed the three officers. But "we still have more than 370 superbly qualified leaders who have seen their nominations unnecessarily stalled," he said. "As we face a variety of urgent challenges, the most powerful fighting force in history must be at full-strength."

Austin said the delay is hurting readiness and "unnecessarily weighed down our military families, who already give up so much to support those who serve."

Because of Tuberville's holds and Senate procedure, confirmation of those three military officials took three days and six votes from start to finish -- underscoring the difficulty majority Democrats have as they contemplate how to move hundreds of nominations. The Senate has traditionally approved large groups of military nominations by voice vote, but just one senator's objection can upend that process.

Republican Sens. Young and Joni Ernst of Iowa each suggested on Thursday that there would be an effort to try and convince Tuberville to hold up civilian nominations linked to the abortion policy instead of military officers who have nothing to do with it.

"Why are we taking hostages that can't change the policy?" Ernst said.