TOOLS & TOYS: Coalatree’s Packable Hammock and TEEF for Life

Coalatree's Packable Hammock

What's to love: This lightweight packable hammock, called the Loafer, is ready to be taken anywhere. It stores easily in a backpack, tote or vehicle.

What does it do: The hammock is made of parachute nylon and weighs 13.4 ounces. It comes with ropes and carabiners attached, making it easy to secure whether out hiking, camping, or relaxing at the park. The bag it comes in is attached to the hammock and can be used as a pocket when the hammock is in use. The hammock holds up to 400 pounds. The Loafer is available in a variety of colors and sells at $49.99. For more information visit coalatree.com.

TEEF for Life

What's to Love: No more stinky dog breath.

What does it do: This product doesn't just cover up your pet's bad breath, but according to the company, works to improve the microbiome in the pet's mouth. They say this is done because TEEF for Life selectively favors the growth of beneficial microbes and stops the growth of destructive bacteria and smelly by-products. To use, add a small scoop of the powder to the pet's water each day. The plant-derived powders are available in dental kits for dogs, cats and one for either dogs or cats that is sodium free and gentle on sensitive stomachs. Prices for a 30-day supply start at $26.60. Visit teefhealth.com for more information.