Who is our neighbor?

It is our goal to reach people across every social status and ethnic group, to reach people where they are no matter what season of life they may be in, to provide a place for people to grow and learn about our precious Savior Jesus Christ.

We believe it is time for the body of Christ to come together in such a time as this, to cross cultural, denominational, and social boundaries.

"As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit-- just as you were called to one hope when you were called, one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all. But to each one of us grace has been given as Christ apportioned it." (Eph. 1-7 NIV)

We should be reaching outside of our comfort zones for the betterment of the church and our communities. As we see the conditions and opportunities, we should help people no matter who.

Church leadership, support and resources are very much needed. Jesus stated this biblical principle. Jesus makes it clear that our neighbor is anyone around us, regardless of their walk of life, ethnicity, religious or socioeconomic status and location. The One Church demonstrates love for our neighbor whether in good relationship or not.

This principle was shown in scripture in Luke 10:25-37 NIV in the Parable of the Good Samaritan:

25 On one occasion an expert in the law stood up to test Jesus. "Teacher," he asked, "what must I do to inherit eternal life?"

26 "What is written in the Law?" he replied. "How do you read it?"

27 He answered, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself."

28 "You have answered correctly," Jesus replied. "Do this and you will live."

29 But he wanted to justify himself, so he asked Jesus, "And who is my neighbor?"

30 In reply Jesus said: "A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead.

31 A priest happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. 32 So too, a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side.

33 But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him.

34 He went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he put the man on his own donkey, brought him to an inn and took care of him. 35 The next day he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper. 'Look after him,' he said, 'and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.'

36 "Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?"

37 The expert in the law replied, "The one who had mercy on him." Jesus told him, "Go and do likewise."

As in the scripture, you may ask what are you really saying? There are over 8 billion people on the planet, so we all are neighbors.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.