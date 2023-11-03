Wrong direction





When I was a child, my friends and I would play our version of the Confederacy versus the Union. Our weapons were dirt clods.

Those of us from the South would hoot and holler, as we imagined Confederate soldiers would have done.

We dodged incoming dirt clods and lobbed our own back at our enemy. We, after all, represented the finest of Confederate soldiers.

Though we played out our imaginations, I later learned that I had a great-granddaddy who had fought with Hood's Brigade, which had taken him to Gettysburg where he and other Confederate soldiers found themselves trapped in Devil's Den beneath, and between Big and Little Round Top.

He somehow escaped injury and death during his numerous engagements, though one round had pierced his cap in one battle while another had passed through his pant leg, and he had crawled off one bloody field after nightfall had consumed the dead and hid him.

When we lobbed our dirt clods, we had little to no understanding of what the Confederacy had stood for: human bondage.

Much later in life, my youngest son, who was a history major, and I visited Gettysburg. We stood atop Little Round Top and wondered how our ancestor had survived that brutal, bloody day.

We also followed Gen. Robert E. Lee's retreat, ending our journey at Appomattox where Lee surrendered to Gen. U.S. Grant, a significant act toward freedom for the thousands of slaves that had kept the gentry, Lee's stock, in its rarified life.

But freedom for the enslaved remained elusive as Southern states passed no-loitering laws for the explicit purpose of snaring into the maw set for Black men an imprisonment more deadly than slavery, a depth of cruelty that church-going white men had plotted against Black men for yet another century.

Years later, on a vacation trip, our family visited Thomas Jefferson's estate at Monticello, where he had lived his life atop the misery of enslaved people, including the slave with whom he slept. Love, we were told. He and she had loved each other.

It took my recent and tentative foray into the 1619 Project to truly unfold for me the terrible, cruel subjugation of Black men and women I can barely imagine.

While teachers and secondary curriculum supervisors are best able to determine age-appropriate reading material and lessons about history, based upon researched, verifiable facts, the governor of Arkansas recruited a censor from Florida to replicate the unconscionable stranglehold Florida's governor imposed on history lessons taught in its public schools.

Florida's censor now resides in Arkansas. He recently demanded from schools any and all curriculum and materials cited in any African American history or literature taught in Arkansas' public schools. His goal, it appears, is to mold our children under an ideology similar to what he helped unleash in Florida.

It was partially the restraints foisted on Florida's schools and other official, racist actions by that state's governor that has resulted in the NAACP's recent warning to Black Americans: Avoid moving to or visiting Florida. It is no longer a state that welcomes visitors or new residents whose skin pigmentation is darker than acceptable to the Republican governor of what was once dubbed the sunshine state.

Unless we change our trajectory, we may well find ourselves listed alongside Florida as a no-go for tourists and visitors. When and if that occurs, perhaps Arkansas' hospitality and real-estate sectors will have more success in restraining a governor who has shown contempt for Arkansas' schools and teachers through her LEARNS Act and subsequent actions, including suppression of facts she disdains.

As for me, I am retired but perturbed by the direction this Natural State has chosen to travel.

Bob Reynolds is comfortably retired in Conway.



