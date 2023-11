BAPTIST PREP 22, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 21

Turner Harbor threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns as Baptist Prep (3-7, 2-4 2A-4) hung on for a home win over Episcopal Collegiate (1-8, 1-5) in Little Rock.

Jaxon Coleman caught 6 passes for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns. He and Harbor also made an impact on defense, with each of them recording an interception.