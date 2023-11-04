Bentonville’s Toyland draws big crowd in new location

BENTONVILLE -- Kaili Hawkins was happy Friday to visit Toyland.

Kaili, 9, attended the event with her family.

Toyland had been held for more than 10 years on the city's downtown square. On Friday, however, the event moved to a new location: the Walmart Home Office parking lot on Walton Boulevard.

"I get to try out new things before they come out before Christmas," Kaili said.

She said she also liked the shows that were on the stage.

Her 7-year-old sister, Kinsley, said she liked that the event was huge.

Shack Hawkins, the girls' father, said they visited Toyland last year and it seemed bigger this year because it was spread out. Hawkins of Bentonville said there was more room for the long lines and to walk around instead of being crowded on the square.

"I enjoy seeing all the kids excited about the toys, and it gets them ready for Christmas," Hawkins said.

Officials said the decision to move Toyland off the downtown square was spurred by a need for more space.

"The current downtown footprint, which is experiencing a transition with multiple construction projects underway, cannot adequately accommodate the size and scope of Toyland this year," Dana Schlagenhaft, executive director of Downtown Bentonville Inc., said last month. "The decision to relocate Toyland in 2023 to the Walmart Home Office parking lot will create a more controlled environment for all participants."

David Wright, city Parks and Recreation director, estimated past Toyland events drew as many as 20,000 people and said a lot of children were getting lost in the crowds downtown.

Gus Guodace with Action Wheels was one of the many vendors at Friday's event. Guodace said the company has participated in Toyland from the beginning.

"It's fun to see the kids interacting, and it's great to see their reaction to the toys," Guodace said, adding parents also can get great ideas for Christmas gifts from attending the event.

Stephanie Nance of Rogers said it was great to see the different toys with her 4-year-old daughter.

"This is like a dream land," Nance said about her daughter's perception of the event.

Blake Cifelli of Bentonville said it was his first time to attend Toyland. He said he wanted to see the concept and bring his 7- and 3-year-old children.

"When I was a kid I would have loved something like this," Cifelli said.

Ricky DeCarli with Dyna Craft was another vendor at the event. DeCarli said it was his first year at Toyland, but the company has participated for years. DeCarli said he likes to see the children's reactions to the toys and watch them drive the toy vehicles.

Jesus DeLeon of Bentonville said he enjoyed watching his 5-year-old daughter test out the toys. She's wanted a Minnie Mouse car since she was 3 years old and she was able to test one out, DeLeon said.

Toyland is a great way for families to spend time together, he said.

Santa Claus also was on hand to meet and talk with the children.

Aaron Nolan, a spokesman for Downtown Bentonville Inc., said there were steady crowds at the event.

"Lots of smiles and joy as we welcome the holiday," Nolan said.

He said hundreds of people were waiting in line for Toyland to open.

Milany Acosta-Castillo, 8, of Springdale sits on a Cocomelon Hug Me swing Friday at the Walmart Home Office parking lot in Bentonville.



Janallia Perryman, 7, of Centerton plays with a Barbie Malibu house Friday at the Walmart Home Office parking lot in Bentonville.



Hurricane Mulanax, 7, of Bella Vista jumps a toy dirt bike Friday at the Walmart Home Office parking lot in Bentonville.


