BISMARCK 42, CENTERPOINT 14

BISMARCK -- Ben Keithley accounted for five touchdowns to lead Bismarck (8-2, 6-1 3A-4) to a win over Centerpoint (5-5, 5-2).

Keithley passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Dalton Daniels had 68 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also reached the end zone on a 31-yard interception return.