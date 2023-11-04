Bulldogs beat WC to finish season

On an otherwise clear and cool Friday night, it was raining more Dawgs than Cats.

Jayden Smith nearly outran the entire Watson Chapel offense before halftime in his final White Hall game, and the Bulldogs stormed to a 56-14 home victory to close out the 2023 season.

Neither side of the longtime Jefferson County rivalry will be in the 5A state playoffs for the second year in a row (and third in a row for Watson Chapel), but the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-5 in 5A-Central) -- a state runner-up just two seasons ago -- a much-needed positive finish to a season that saw them deal with adversity on and off the field.

Smith rushed for two touchdowns and 95 yards on seven carries, just 1 yard shy of what Watson Chapel totaled on 27 carries in the first half.

"It's good to go out with a bang with these boys," Smith said. "I've been playing with most of them since middle school. It's so sad to see these boys go, but it was nice to be coached by Coach [Jason] Mitchell. He stepped up and other coaches stepped up after the loss of Coach [Ryan] Mallett."

White Hall dealt with the accidental shooting death of wide receiver and defensive back Benjamen Redix one night before his graduation in May and Mallett's drowning on the Florida Gulf Coast the following month. The Bulldog seniors on Friday each received a white carnation in Mallett's memory before kickoff.

The Bulldogs also ended a 5-game skid with the win. Three of their losses -- to Pine Bluff, Mills University Studies and Vilonia -- were by a combined 17 points, and victories in those games would have extended the narrative of their season for at least another week.

Instead, they played for pride -- and then some -- on senior night.

"You tell them now it's about having fun," said Mitchell, hoping to have the interim tag removed soon. "They went out and had fun. I've been saying this since the tragedy and taking over, that these are kids and they barely know how to handle adversity. It was a little bit of leadership, but it was more of a lot of leadership in that locker room, and they came to practice every day. We were sitting 3-6 and we had a good week of practice because they relaxed and got after each other in practice."

Watson Chapel (0-10, 0-8), meanwhile, has lost 19 games in a row since beating Texarkana in the 2022 season opener. The 14 points against White Hall matched the Wildcats' season high in conference play and was the second-highest total overall (they lost 38-22 to McGehee).

Noah Smith was 3-for-5 for 64 yards, completing his first three attempts. Two of those -- a 19-yard strike to Aiden Jenkins and 32-yard delivery to Chris Joe -- went for touchdowns.

Noah Smith also ran 4 times for 62 yards. Kylon Davis ran 4 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Wallace had 53 yards and a TD on 9 carries.

Wyatt Golden completed 2 of 2 passing attempts for 12 yards and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run. Golden had 2 carries for 28 yards.

White Hall led 42-8 at halftime.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

White Hall started in Watson Chapel territory on each of its first three drives and scored on its first six.

Watson Chapel broke through on an 11-play, 78-yard drive with 7:47 left before halftime. Eddie Johnson rushed 5 yards for the score and Omarion Hunter ran in for the extra 2 points to pull within 21-8.

White Hall threatened to bolster its 42-8 lead until Malachi Rayford picked up a fumble and returned it 98 yards for a Wildcats touchdown.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

The White Hall offensive line. The Bulldogs rushed for 289 yards and passed for 76 yards. The Wildcats ran for 115 yards on the night and were 0-for-8 passing with an interception by Kyen Weston before halftime.

"The only reason our success is the way it is is because of our offensive line," Jayden Smith said. "The big five boys up front, and I can't forget my fullback. I'm thankful for all of them."