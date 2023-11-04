Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

CABOT 27, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 13

Today at 2:30 a.m.

CABOT 27, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 13

CABOT -- Cabot (6-4, 5-2 7A-Central) beat North Little Rock (3-7, 3-4) at home, taking a second-quarter lead and sealing the deal with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Panthers' John Williams returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to give Cabot a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. North Little Rock responded with Jontavious James' 3-yard scoring run to tie the game at 7-7 later in the quarter.

After both teams were scoreless in the second and third quarters, Tyson Bradden threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jace White to give North Little Rock a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

But Cabot would respond as Cooper Powell ran 57 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 20-13. Keegan Vest's 55-yard touchdown run made it 20-13 Panthers.

Vest rushed for 129 yards on 20 carries. Cooper Powell had 93 rushing yards on eight carries, while Jace White had 5 carries for 61 yards and James added 50 yards on 12 carries.

Print Headline: CABOT 27, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 13

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT