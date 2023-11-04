CABOT 27, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 13

CABOT -- Cabot (6-4, 5-2 7A-Central) beat North Little Rock (3-7, 3-4) at home, taking a second-quarter lead and sealing the deal with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Panthers' John Williams returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to give Cabot a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. North Little Rock responded with Jontavious James' 3-yard scoring run to tie the game at 7-7 later in the quarter.

After both teams were scoreless in the second and third quarters, Tyson Bradden threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jace White to give North Little Rock a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

But Cabot would respond as Cooper Powell ran 57 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 20-13. Keegan Vest's 55-yard touchdown run made it 20-13 Panthers.

Vest rushed for 129 yards on 20 carries. Cooper Powell had 93 rushing yards on eight carries, while Jace White had 5 carries for 61 yards and James added 50 yards on 12 carries.